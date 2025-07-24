Beyoncé fan allegedly triggers massive stampede after getting scared of a bug — Perez Hilton calls it "a scene out of Final Destination!"

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Beyoncé fans faced an unanticipated disaster after a simple bug scare allegedly resulted in a massive stampede after the singer's Cowboy Carter tour show in Atlanta. Reacting to the alleged stampede, popular podcaster Perez Hilton claimed that the event had the undertone of a Final Destination scene.The incident took place early in the morning, when Beyoncé's concert-goers took the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) while returning from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As per PEOPLE, police stationed at the Vine Station noticed a scream followed by people running on the escalator. It caused the latter to speed up and come to an abrupt halt.According to MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher, the stampede was allegedly triggered by a 10-year-old Beyoncé fan who was startled by a cockroach, also known as a &quot;Palmetto bug.&quot;Speaking to PEOPLE, Senior Director of Communications Stephany Fisher revealed that a total of 11 people were injured.“One person suffered a broken ankle, seven people were transported to the hospital with cuts and scrapes, and one person declined transport. Two people requested medical assistance after reaching their destinations,&quot; she added.When asked about the Palmetto bug trigger, Fisher told the outlet:“MARTA Police on scene said there was a scream, and witnesses said the person who screamed was reacting to an insect. I believe there’s also video on TikTok of a woman claiming it was a 10-year-old relative who screamed when she saw a bug.”Popular podcaster and social media personality Perez Hilton described the incident as a potential scene from Final Destination. On July 24, he shared the story on X, writing:&quot;This sounds like a scene out of Final Destination!&quot;For the unversed, Final Destination is a popular American horror franchise, which currently consists of ten novels, two comic books, and six movies. The basic plot follows a group of individuals who escape death after one member has a vision about their impending demise. However, they are eventually claimed by death, and the story follows a cat-and-mouse chase as they try to evade their fate.Escalator maker Schindler released a report following stampede after Beyoncé concertThe escalator manufacturer offered their sympathies to the victims of the stampede (Image via Getty)Escalator manufacturer Schindler released a detailed statement following the tragedy at Vine City Station after Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour concert. Shared via 11Alive, it offered sympathies to the victims and asserted that the authorities were looking to investigate the cause.&quot;We are aware of the incident that occurred following the conclusion of a nearby concert on an escalator at Vine City Station, stemming from a sudden crowd surge/stampede,&quot; the statement asserted.It continued:&quot;We extend our sympathies to the passengers who were injured. We take the safety of the riding public seriously and are committed to working closely with MARTA, Vine City Station personnel, and local authorities to fully investigate and determine the cause of the incident. At this time, we have no verified information as to the cause and it would be inappropriate to speculate.&quot;The company later shared an updated statement via PEOPLE magazine, revealing the preliminary investigation report. According to them, there was no case of an equipment malfunction, but they blamed the tragedy on the escalator overloading when fans from Beyoncé's concert were traveling.&quot;As reported during yesterday’s MARTA Working Session, the escalator was inspected by state officials the morning following the incident and there was no indication of equipment malfunction; rather, preliminarily it appears that the escalator was overloaded beyond design capacity causing the unit to briefly accelerate and the brakes to engage as part of the unit’s multi-layered, code-required safety system,&quot; shared Schindler.Additionally, the manufacturers revealed that the most recent servicing took place on July 10, i.e., less than a week before the incident, and that the escalator had been found to be fully compliant and performing as expected at that time.The company concluded the statement by extending sympathies to those injured, adding that they would continue to provide technical support and fully cooperate with further investigations.Beyoncé and her camp have yet to comment on the incident at the time of this writing.