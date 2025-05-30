"Did Diddy somehow make her disappear?": Andy Signore discusses theories surrounding rapper's missing witness as her identity comes to light

On May 30, 2025, Andy Signore took to his YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, to discuss Victim 3's identity in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial.

For context, the high-profile legal trial centers around four victims, labeled as Victim 1, Victim 2, Victim 3, and Victim 4. According to the Daily Mail, Victim 3 was expected to testify after Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, who is identified as Victim 1.

However, a source close to Victim 3 revealed that she would not be able to give the testimony, as reported by CNN on May 23.

"She didn't want to testify," the source said.

Notably, The Daily Mail revealed Victim 3's identity in an article, titled The missing Diddy witness who mysteriously vanished days before trial... and her allegations are the most disturbing yet, published on May 29.

Subsequently, Andy Signore on his YouTube channel commented:

"I wanted to talk about victim 3. We were all very concerned why wasn't victim three showing up, how could she not be there? Well, we're starting to get some more information now."

Signore further reviewed the article by The Daily Mail, which claimed that Victim 3 is Gina Huynh, a former girlfriend of Sean Combs. The former couple dated for five years from 2014, after they met in Las Vegas.

"There are theories that she's maybe still on the payroll or still in love with Diddy. I don't know what caused her. Did Diddy somehow make her disappear?" Signore remarked.

Gina Huynh opens up about allegedly getting pregnant with Diddy's child

On June 15, 2019, Gina Huynh joined Tasha K for an interview on her YouTube channel UNWINEWITHTASHAK, where the former disclosed her past relationship with Combs.

Gina claimed that she got pregnant with the rapper's child in 2014, the same year she met him.

"I told him, and he was like, 'You're gonna get an abortion, right?'" she said.

She alleged that the rapper did not want the baby and offered her $50,000 to terminate her pregnancy, claiming that she eventually turned it down.

Gina further spoke about her second pregnancy from August 2018, explaining that she wanted to keep the baby, but she was again forced to terminate it. She alleged that before the abortion, the former couple went on a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, where Diddy kept on offering her alcohol, adding:

"I was just like, I'm not comfortable, he was like 'Well, you're going to get an abortion anyways.'"

Gina Huynh also spoke about the alleged physical abuse she had to endure while being in a relationship with the rapper. Recalling an incident when the rapper caught her texting a guy, Gina claimed that Combs "pushed" her to the ground and started punching her on the side of her head.

"He stomped on my stomach really hard — like, took the wind out of my breath. I couldn't breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, 'Can you just stop? I can't breathe,'" she added.

The whole conversation between Gina Huynh and Tasha K is available on Tasha's official YouTube channel.

