  • "Don’t get on Jacob Elordi‘s bad side!": Perez Hilton reacts after Frankenstein star "totally snapped" at Venice Film Festival worker

By Diana George
Published Sep 03, 2025 16:25 GMT
"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

A short-lived moment of tension at the Venice Film Festival has shifted the spotlight to Jacob Elordi, star of Guillermo Del Toro's new film, Frankenstein. On August 30, Elordi was meeting fans before the film's premiere when the incident happened.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reported on his blog on September 2 that the Euphoria star was signing autographs and taking selfies with fans when a festival employee approached him. Hilton also shared a TikTok clip showing the staff member looking stressed as he called out to Elordi, who seemed to be pulling away from the group.

After shaking his head, Elordi said, "I'm gonna take a picture right here," and proceeded to take a picture with a group of fans. He also told the festival employee, "Don't ever tell me what to do."

The TikTok user who posted the clip said that the Kissing Booth star was ''so nice'' and took pictures with ''everyone he can," showing that he wanted to appreciate his fans. Once the video gained traction online, netizens appeared conflicted over Elordi's behavior. Perez Hilton also commented on the incident, writing,

"Yikes! Don’t get on Jacob Elordi‘s bad side!...He was pi**ed!"
Frankenstein, starring Jacob Elordi, receives a 15-minute standing ovation

This event was a stark contrast to what would be a celebratory and insightful experience for Jacob Elordi later that night at the premiere of Frankenstein, a critical moment in his career. Frankenstein is del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic tale, where Elordi portrays the Creature and Oscar Isaac plays Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

The film was received by an emotional audience and a nearly 15-minute standing ovation, clearly overwhelming Elordi, who wiped away tears and thanked and hugged his fellow stars and director. Elordi spoke at length at the film's press conference about his connection to the role, referring to the Creature as "the purest form of myself" and "a vessel that I could put every part of myself into."

Jacob Elordi, who plays the Creature in Guillermo del Toro's film, stepped in after Andrew Garfield left the role due to scheduling conflicts. To alter Elordi's appearance, the production applied prosthetic pieces in very elaborate applications.

According to the BBC, the movie, as del Toro states, "tries to show imperfect characters and the right we have to remain imperfect."

"The multi-chromatic characteristic of a human being is to be able to be black, white, grey, and all the shades in between. The movie tries to show imperfect characters, and the right we have to remain imperfect," he said.
The film is set to release on October 17, 2025, and will be available on Netflix and other streaming platforms starting November 7, 2025.

Edited by Shreya Das
bell-icon Manage notifications