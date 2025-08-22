9 Best Jacob Elordi Shows and Movies to Watch in 2025

Jacob Elordi has become a fan favourite with his experience in Hollywood's renowned movies and shows. The actor embarked on exploring acting through school plays before officially debuting in 2018.

Since then, Jacob Elordi has built a strong cinematography that spans different genres. His work includes psychological thrillers, romantic comedies, and biographical movies.

Jacob Elordi's talent for taking up different roles has made him a seasoned actor in Hollywood. From playing charming love interests to intense characters, he showcases versatility that makes him stand out from his counterparts.

Elordi's career trajectory signals his popularity in the entertainment world. Here are seven productions that showcase Jacob Elordi's diversity as an actor.

The Kissing Booth Trilogy, 2 Hearts, Oh, Canada, and six other Jacob Elordi movies and shows to watch in 2025

1) Euphoria

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Jacob Elordi delivers the most critically acclaimed performance in this intense drama. He portrays the role of Nate Jacobs, a high school football player who is tackling psychological issues. Elordi brings more nuance to what could have been a one-sided antagonist.

His accurate portrayal demonstrates the pain and internal conflict that result from Nate's aggressive behavior. The storyline deals with themes of identity, trauma, and addiction among high school students.

Moreover, Elordi escalates the tension and raises the stakes in the running narrative through his portrayal of Nate. The series's second season further pushes his character development, giving him more screen time and linking his story with other characters.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Saltburn

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This film features Elordi as Felix Catton, a rich Oxford student who befriends scholarship student Oliver ( portrayed by Barry Keoghan). The show's premise follows Oliver developing an unrealistic obsession with Felix and his wealthy family.

Elordi embodies the privileged, carefree nature of his character with nuance. Felix represents everything Oliver desires - beauty, wealth, and social status.

The movie takes a dark turn as Oliver's fascination becomes increasingly risky. Jacob Elordi's acting captures Felix's naivety and charm effectively.

He displays with accuracy how privilege can blind someone to danger and manipulation. The film received significant attention for its unhinged storytelling and shocking sequences. Elordi proves through this narrative can handle complicated psychological skills and material.

This psychological drama is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Priscilla

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This biographical drama stars Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley. The story's premise focuses on Elvis's relationship with Priscilla Beaulieu from her perspective. Jacob Elordi, with conviction, transforms vocally and via body language to portray the music legend.

He brings out Elvis's controlling and sometimes questionable behavior toward Priscilla. The movie explores the power dynamics in their relationship and the isolation Priscilla experienced.

Elordi's work displays the complexity behind the worldwide persona. The film received critical acclaim for its detailed approach to the most talked-about story of the music legend from the past. The actor demonstrates his commitment to challenging roles that require significant preparation.

Priscilla is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Kissing Booth Trilogy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This Netflix The Kissing Booth trilogy represented the earliest breakthrough for Elordi's acting skills. He plays the role of Noah Flynn, the rigid older brother who falls for his sibling's best friend.

The romantic comedy became a huge hit on the streaming platform. Jacob Elordi showcases his screen presence and natural charisma in these installments.

His chemistry with other actors like Joey King drives the central romance. The trilogy follows their burning romance and relationship struggle through schooling and beyond. Every film explores various obstacles that the couple deals with.

Elordi's acting helped establish him as a leading man in romantic comedies. The success of these movies opened doors for more intense dramatic roles.

The trilogy is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

5) Deep Water

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is a psychological thriller in which Jacob Elordi plays Charlie. The movie's premise follows Vic Van Allen (portrayed by Ben Affleck), a married man who gives the green signal to have external affairs. That is when Charlie shows up and adds unexpected tension to the couple's life.

The storyline explores themes of violence, manipulation, and jealousy. Jacob Elordi brings more intensity to his limited screen time. He manages to add more of an unsettling setting to the film. The film showcases his potential to make an impact in supporting roles.

Deep Water is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) 2 Hearts

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this story follows two couples whose lives become connected through organ donation. Elordi portrays Chris, a college student who falls in love while battling a serious health issue.

The romantic drama displays his emotional depth and vulnerability. His character's health struggles add more nuance to the love story. Elordi tackles the dramatic material with skill and sensitivity. The movie interlinks two narratives across different time periods.

The film displays his range in handling real-life-inspired and serious content. Elordi proves he can carry emotional drama as well as subtle comedies.

2 Hearts is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Mortuary Collection

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This horror anthology features Elordi in one of the segments called The Mortuary Collection. He portrays the role of Jake Mattews, a college student in the 1960s who employs progressive ideals to manipulate women.

This anthology segment serves as social commentary on double standards and sexual liberation. Jacob Elordi impressively portrays the character's fake charm and underlying selfishness.

The Mortuary Collection is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

8) On Swift Horses

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie follows Lee and his wife Muriel as they start a new life together after returning from the Korean War. However, their newfound stability encounters drama.

Lee's charming brother Julius (portrayed by Jacob Elordi) shows up with a mysterious aura, raising the stakes in their life. Elordi plays the role of the younger sibling Julius. The drama depicts LGBTQ+ themes in 1950s America. Jacob Elordi's character's intimacy with another man challenges social conventions of the era.

His performance displayed evolving growth as a dramatic actor. The film represents his commitment to crucial, socially intimate projects. Jacob Elordi displays his willingness to take on tough and mainstream stories.

On Swift Horses is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

9) Oh, Canada

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie showcases Jacob Elordi as the young version of Richard Gere. The storyline follows a filmmaker named Leonard Fife on his deathbed. He plans to give an interview and confess his past mistakes through a documentary.

Elordi accurately captures young Richard Gere's mannerisms and vocal style. The film explores themes of artistic legacy, guilt, and redemption.

Jacob Elordi gets to collaborate with acclaimed directors like Paul Schrader for this movie, marking a significant step in his expansion in the industry.

Oh, Canada is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are some of the most popular Jacob Elordi movies and shows in 2025. Let us know in the comments section which is a favourite.

