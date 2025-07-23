“Exclusion is the great sin of modern culture” — Matt Walsh slams Tanasia Grayer for being denied entry into Spirit Airlines over her dress code

Matt Walsh recently weighed in on the viral incident involving Tanasia Grayer, a woman who was reportedly denied boarding by Spirit Airlines over her dress code. On Wednesday, July 16, Tanasia and her sister attempted to board a Spirit Airlines flight from Miami International Airport to Chicago. However, a Spirit Airlines staff member stopped Tanasia from boarding due to her outfit, specifically the length of her shorts, per CBS Miami.In an interview with the outlet, Tanasia stated:&quot;We were getting ready to board the plane, and the lady at the front desk, she stopped me and said, 'You're not getting on a plane like that. So I looked at her and I said 'Like what?' She said, 'With those shorts.'&quot;Tanasia explained that she had been in the airport for &quot;40 minutes&quot; wearing a pink robe over her outfit, and no one had raised any concerns about her clothing during that time. She added that someone had informed her earlier, she would have changed.&quot;They said that you can't have the bottom or your butt out. That’s why this robe is on so that I’m not too revealing,&quot; she added.Reacting to the news, the American conservative political commentator in the July 23 episode of the Matt Walsh Show argued that organizations should &quot;disqualify and exclude&quot; individuals he described as &quot;bedraggled and objectionable,&quot; referencing Tanasia.He claimed that modern society avoids exclusion because it's seen as morally wrong, and as a result, standards have plummeted across the board, declining the collective quality of life.&quot;To put any standards in place at all to raise the bar even an inch is to exclude people. And we've been conditioned to believe that excluding people is wrong. Exclusion is the great sin of modern culture, said WalshMatt Walsh emphasized that most business owners avoid such measures out of fear of losing profits. However, he argued that such measures would not only help maintain a civilized society but could also help boost sales.&quot;Well, I don't want to be around those people. No civilized person wants to be around them. And the more that we exclude them or allow them to exclude themselves, the better things will be, and that is why Tanasia and anyone else who can't dress or act appropriately in public, even enough to qualify for a Spirit Airlines flight, is today cancelled,&quot; Matt Walsh added.Matt Walsh criticizes Tanasia Grayer's outfit after the Spirit Airlines incidentAt the beginning of the podcast, Matt Walsh mocked Tanasia Grayer's outfit, stating that she was essentially wearing &quot;underwear with a bathrobe&quot; and &quot;huge bug-eyed sunglasses,&quot; making her look like a &quot;large housefly&quot; who had &quot; just rolled out of bed 3 minutes ago.&quot;&quot;This was all too much for Spirit Airlines to take, apparently,&quot; Walsh added.He stated that if Tanasia had any self-awareness, being denied boarding by the Airlines because of her outfit should have been a wake-up call for her. Instead, he added, she went to the media for an interview &quot;wearing underwear and her bathrobe.&quot;&quot;Do you realize just how disheveled, bedraggled, and unsightly you have to look to be denied entry by Spirit Airlines? It's like being told you're too fat to for like a Chinese food buffet or too broke for Big Lots.He further expressed support for Spirit Airlines, stating that the airline was enforcing reasonable standards by denying Tanasia's boarding.Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines Contract of Carriage also clarifies that individuals who are &quot;barefoot or inadequately clothed&quot; will not be permitted to board the aircraft.