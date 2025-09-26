"Extremely brave on her part": Megyn Kelly announces Charlie Kirk's wife Erika as special guest for her live tour: Details explored

Conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly announced that Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, would be joining her on her upcoming live tour. The host of The Megyn Kelly Show shared a clip on her podcast’s X account on September 25, announcing Erika Kirk’s appearance on her tour.

Kelly announced that Erika Kirk would join her for a live interview during her Glendale, Arizona, tour stop on November 22. She thanked the late activist's wife for agreeing to share the stage. The conservative podcaster also revealed that Charlie Kirk had been scheduled to appear at her Bakersfield stop on November 20.

"I am so grateful that she has agreed to do it. I believe this will be her first appearance and first lengthy sit-down interview in front of a live audience, which is extremely brave on her part, and when I asked her, she did not hesitate for one minute. She’s incredible. As you guys know, Charlie was supposed to be there with me. He was actually gonna come to Bakersfield, California."

The Megyn Kelly Show @MegynKellyShow .@MegynKelly breaks the news that the last stop of the Megyn Kelly Live tour in Arizona will include an interview with @MrsErikaKirk: "I am so grateful that she has agreed to do it." Info and tickets: https://t.co/gRfCsXe08M

On September 8, Megyn Kelly announced her 10-stop US tour, running from October 23 to November 22. Following the assassination of TPUSA's founder during his tour stop at Utah Valley University, Kelly reaffirmed that she would not cancel her tour dates.

On September 17, she shared a video on her X account showing people paying tribute to the late activist. In the video, she stated that she would honor Kirk by not canceling a single stop on her tour.

"We absolutely have to keep talking... I can tell you, there is no f**king way I am cancelling one stop on this tour, not one stop... We are going coast to coast and do something really important, which is to say what’s true and what’s real to honor him [Charlie Kirk]," Kelly said.

Megyn Kelly hosted Charlie Kirk's podcast on September 18. During the episode, the show's producer, Andrew Kolvet, announced that Turning Point USA's board had unanimously chosen Erika Kirk as the CEO and Chair of the organization. Kelly welcomed the decision and said, "It had to be."

Megyn Kelly's reaction to Erika Kirk forgiving Charlie Kirk’s killer

Charlie Kirk's memorial service took place on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. The event was attended by thousands of people, including members of the Trump administration. During the event, the wife of the late founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, said that she forgave her husband's killer. Erika Kirk said that she did it because her husband would have done the same.

Megyn Kelly reacted to Erika Kirk's speech during her September 22 podcast, in which she was joined by Michael Knowles. Reacting to Erika Kirk's speech, Kelly called her move "superhuman."

"Oh, this brings tears to my eyes just seeing it again. The amount of strength that it took for Charlie's extremely loving widow to stand up there 11 days after he was assassinated in front of our eyes and forgive his killer is superhuman," Kelly said.

On September 24, Megyn Kelly appeared at Turning Point USA's event at Virginia Tech and interacted with students. She told the audience that TPUSA’s late founder had invited her to join him on the tour, and they had finalized Virginia Tech as the venue to share the stage.

