Fans express concern over what happened to Haven Lough as social media star shares series of videos from the hospital

Social media influencer Haven Lough shared a couple of videos from the hospital on June 24, 2025. He had visible injury marks on the side of his face and was dressed in a hospital gown, lying on a hospital bed.

In the first video, Lough was seen lip-syncing to Josiah Queen’s song Dusty Bibles, with the text in the clip reading, “blessed to still be alive.” The post was captioned:

“Thank you for keeping me alive, God.”

In the follow-up video, Haven was heard lip-syncing to Alex Warren’s hit single, Eternity, while the lyrics of the song were attached to it.

“And it feels like an eternity since I was just ok…” it read.

Meanwhile, the influencer shared in the caption how he has no memory of what happened to him. Later, he also posted an Instagram Story from the hospital bed claiming he was in the ER, but still urged his followers to buy from his eponymous skincare brand, adding the link to the website.

In the wake of his latest posts, fans have been expressing their concern for Haven Lough and have asked him in the comments about what exactly happened. Others wished him a speedy recovery and sent him best wishes and prayers.

Social media star Haven Lough is currently hospitalized for undisclosed reasons. (Image via Instagram/ haven.lough)

All you need to know about Haven Lough amid his medical scare

According to Famous Birthdays, Haven Lough is a lip-sync content creator and social media influencer who is best known for posting close-up POV videos on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube.

Lough, 19, has over 2.4 million followers on TikTok, 420K followers on Instagram, and 928K subscribers on YouTube. He rose to fame on TikTok in late 2020 by posting a clip of himself climbing a street lamp and lip-syncing to a Mike Posner song.

Born and raised in Naples, Florida, alongside two sisters, Haven Lough is the host of the Spotify podcast, Unsafe Haven. So far, he has had other internet celebrities on his show, including Gibson Ardoline, Matthew Moore, Gabby Murray, Michael Zeidel, and John Casterline.

Topics like Quarantinetok and Drake versus Kendrick Lamar feud have been at the center of his podcast. Additionally, the Florida Gulf Coast University alum is the founder of the homegrown skincare brand named after himself, called Haven Skin.

According to Haven’s LinkedIn bio, he is an entrepreneur and founder of several companies, and enjoys creating engaging and entertaining content on comedy, lifestyle, advice, and more.

Currently, Lough attends the University of Florida and is pursuing a career as a dermatologist. He has collaborated with brands such as Hollister, Old Spice, Aeropostale, Bloom, and Darry Ring on branded campaign activations.

Before landing in the hospital, Lough shared an Instagram post with his friend while inside an airplane on June 23, 2025. It read, “I successfully started the plane clap with my friends.” Meanwhile, the caption stated, “he was so embarrassed.”

So far, it remains unclear what happened to Haven Lough or where he was traveling.

