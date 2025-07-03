Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty net worth: Fortunes explored as couple head for divorce

YouTube and former podcaster Gigi Gorgeous and her husband of nearly six years, Nats Getty of the Getty family, are heading for divorce. According to PEOPLE, Nats, 32, filed the documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 2. In the legal documents, "irreconcilable differences" was cited as a reason for the couple's split.

Gigi Gorgeous, 33, a popular beauty influencer, model, and socialite from Canada, and the former co-host of the Queerified with Gigi Gorgeous & Mimi podcast, currently boasts a net worth of $3 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

Nats Getty's net worth, on the other hand, is $30 million as per the outlet.

The former couple officially separated on February 27, 2025, as recorded in court documents. Per their prenuptial agreement, Gigi will reportedly receive spousal support.

A representative for both Gigi and Nats told PEOPLE that it was an amicable decision for them to go their separate ways, adding:

"While they have decided to end their marriage, they remain friends and have the [utmost] love and respect for each other."

Gigi and Nats first met in 2016 when the former modeled for Nats' brother, August Getty's collection at Paris Fashion Week. Nats proposed to Gigi for marriage in 2018, and they tied the knot the following year in July at a private ceremony in Montecito, California.

Nats Getty, an LGBTQ+ rights activist and the founder and creative director of the clothing brand, Strike Oil, is the great-grandchild of Jean Paul Getty, the Getty Oil founder.

Gigi Gorgeous started her YouTube channel as a beauty vlogger in 2008. She eventually grew her content and began documenting other aspects of her life.

Gigi Gorgeous spoke about undergoing IVF with Nats Getty

Gigi Gorgeous, born Gregory Lazzarato, has been public about her gender identities over the years. She initially came out as gay before her physical transition and eventually came out as a transgender woman in 2013. After meeting Nats in 2016, Gigi said she identified as a lesbian.

In an Instagram post from January 2021, Nats Getty shared his new gender identity as a transgender non-binary. He revealed having a double mastectomy and said he would start his physical transition. A few months later, in June, Nats came out as a transgender man. He wrote on Instagram:

"It feels right to finally publicly say my pronouns are he/him."

After Nats Getty's transition started, Gigi Gorgeous shared she was pansexual. In a YouTube video posted in April 2021, she said:

"Over the years, I've realized that I didn't fall in love with Nats because of his gender. I fell in love with the person that he is. I just want to let everybody know that I am pansexual."

Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty had wanted to start their own family and become parents. In a November 2023 article by PEOPLE, the couple spoke about their fertility journey.

They had undergone one round of IVF at the time, from which Nats' frozen eggs and Gigi's sperm sample were collected to produce two embryos.

However, Gigi also addressed how she had been on hormones for 10 years before that, and it limited her chances at a successful IVF procedure. Both Nats and Gigi were advised to make a change in their lifestyle to help improve the process. They had to stop their hormone intake and were asked to maintain physical fitness.

Gigi explained that when she set out on her transition journey at a young age, she wanted to opt for hormonal therapies. But the beauty vlogger was not guided to freeze her DNA for the prospect of having children in the future. She said:

"And it wasn't until I really got to know Nats and his values and just got together as a couple that we were like, 'We ultimately do want kids."

Gigi said she got scared by the thought of going off hormones completely for a few years. Regardless, she decided to stop taking hormones and began her fitness journey.

