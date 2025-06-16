"Giving me Kanye vibes" — Perez Hilton reacts to Justin Bieber's text messages in bombshell Instagram post

On Sunday, Justin Bieber posted three screenshots of a text exchange between him and an anonymous person. Based on the text threads he shared, Bieber appeared to end his "friendship" with the individual. In the texts, the Baby hitmaker also stated that his "anger" is a response to the "pain" he's been through.

Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has since reacted to Bieber's messages. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on June 16, Hilton shared that, at first glance, he assumed the messages were from Kanye West.

"When I first read this, I thought that the person in blue was Kanye West. No, the person in blue is Justin Bieber. When you take a screenshot of an exchange on iMessage, you are in blue. I didn't realize that until you all let me know...And this is even wilder that he would voluntarily share this on his feed...You know it wasn't Kanye in the blue but Bieber is giving me Kanye vibes."

Hilton also commented on a message in which Justin wrote that he didn't need the friendship of the other person, as he already has "good friends" who respect his boundaries. Reacting to that, Hilton said:

"No, dude, you have yes men, you have enablers, you have leeches. God, Hailey has to deal with this every day. Honestly, Scooter Braun should be thankful he's not managing Justin Bieber anymore."

More about Justin Bieber's text exchanges that he posted on Instagram

On June 15, the music icon shared a series of posts on his Instagram account. However, the post that caught the most attention featured screenshots of a heated text exchange with an unidentified individual. The post came shortly after the singer had shared the pictures celebrating Father's Day with his baby, whom he shares with Hailey Bieber.

In the post, it appears that Justin Bieber had a conversation centered around his anger. In one of the messages, the singer wrote:

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone... And if you don't like my anger, you don’t like me.”

In another text, the Sorry singer expressed that expecting a "traumatized person not to be traumatized" is a mean thing to do. The person on the other end of the exchange replied that they were not used to being "lashed out," while empathizing with Bieber's anger. The exchange further got heated, and the singer said that their "short-lived" friendship was "officially over."

In further responses, Justin used some strong words and wrote:

"I thought u were a p**sy....This confirms u were the p**sy I thought u always were."

In addition to the Instagram post, Justin Bieber also shared a story that featured a screenshot of the same text exchange as the background. Over it, he wrote:

"Quit asking me if I'm okay. Quit asking me how I'm doing. I didn't do that to you because I know how life is for all of us. It's hard. Letss encourage our people not project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn't come off as care; it's just oppressive weirdo."

The chat shared by Justin Bieber didn't show any names, and no official words have come from the singer related to this post. Prior to this, he also made headlines for another Father's Day post in which he wrote he is a dad "not to be f*ck*d with" and added a middle finger emoji.

