Hannah Berner discusses her experience of taking a beta-blocker before "make or break" Netflix Special with Amy Poehler and Paige DeSorbo

Hannah Berner, co-host of the podcast Giggly Squad, recently sat down with actress Amy Poehler to talk about the origins of their friendship. They further discussed the best way to beat a panic attack.

During the conversation, Berner opened up about her experience of taking a beta-blocker before a "make or break" Netflix special. In the April 29 episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler on YouTube, Berner said:

“So it doesn't do anything to your brain… No pressure because I am very against Xanax. I don't like the way Xanax makes me feel… You have to really really be careful.. Yeah I didn't like that when I took a beta blocker before I went out on stage it just took away my hand, sweating…”

Explaining the reason behind her action, she added:

“I was having a lot of panic because I felt like it was a make or break career moment for me…”

For context, the show in question was Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn, which premiered on Netflix in July 2024.

Hannah Berner discusses her struggle with anxiety and having beta-blockers

Comedian Hannah Berner has been candid about using medications to control her anxiety, especially when she had to perform in front of an audience.

During a recent podcast episode with host Amy Poehler, Berner openly discussed using beta blockers to help reduce the physical signs of anxiety, like trembling hands and a racing heart. This has sparked debates regarding the drug's suitability for treating general anxiety, even outside of medical settings.

While explaining her decision to take beta-blockers, Berner said:

“So that's why I like it. It's good with physical reactions.. Like you know when you're so overprepared for a performance but you know your body is going to turn on you right beforehand and you're going to get the shakes and your lips quivering…”

She continued:

“Beta blocker for me… I've just taken it… Just calms your heart rate.. So I feel more normal but not your brain… It depends on the person I took it from… Did I take it? I didn't take it for Fallon… I took it for my Netflix special, by the way…”

She explained her anxiety surrounding her performance:

“I blew it out of proportion in my head. But I've never experienced that level of performance before and stand up has never been recorded… So I just went to a dark place in my head. I'm like what if I blink..”

The comedian added:

“Feel like my anxiety tends to come.. After I do something I get a little kind of zony before.. And then, after that, I get very fluttery and nervous and it's a little bit like that… I get shaky after something more than before.. It's almost like I get the adrenaline.."

Hannah Berner also talked about the beta-blockers she took to calm her nerves during the same Netflix show.

Meanwhile, Hannah Berner is currently preparing for her upcoming show in Hampton, scheduled for May 23.

