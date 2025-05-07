"Have no idea who this person is" — Ben Shapiro reacts to Doechii's Met Gala 2025 outfit

In his May 6, 2025, episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, American political commentator Ben Shapiro reviewed the most "outrageous" outfits at the 2025 Met Gala.

The annual event raises funds for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art and is held on the first Monday of May. On May 5, 2025, the 2025 Met Gala embraced the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with many celebrities arriving on the red carpet in outfits inspired by Black dandyism.

As reported by People Magazine on May 5, 2025, American rapper Doechii, in collaboration with Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams, co-chair of 2025 Met Gala and creative director of the label's men's line, wore a tuxedo jacket paired with matching shorts, a maroon bow tie, and knee-high socks that complemented her Mary Jane Shoes.

However, Ben Shapiro criticised the Denial is a River rapper's outfit for the Met Gala, calling it a "child's romper from the early 20th century."

"Doechii showed up as well, and I have no idea who this person is, and she showed up wearing what appears to be a romper like a child's romper from the early 20th century, so that was rather bizarre," Ben Shapiro said.

What was the theme of the 2025 Met Gala?

This year, the Met Gala celebrated "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," a theme inspired by Monica L. Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Released in 2009, the book explores the evolution of black dandyism from the 18th century to the present day, while highlighting how black individuals used fashion as a tool for self-expression, resistance, and artistry, as reported by the BBC.

"Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies. It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. The exhibition explores this concept as both a pronouncement and a provocation," Miller stated, according to The Met's official website.

According to Vogue, the dress code "Tailored for You" in the 2025 Met Gala is the first Costume Institute exhibit to be menswear-centric since 2003's "Men in Skirts."

In a statement to CBS News, Complex editor-in-chief Aria Hughes explained what it takes to be considered a dandy in today's world.

"It's really someone who is dedicated to dress, like they see dress as a discipline, in the same way viewing working out as a discipline or studying music as a discipline. So they view it as a discipline, and a lot of the times it shows up in tailored clothes, but... it's not only people who wear suits, it's become more casual and I think just more free and fluid," she stated.

She further explained that a dandy ultimately uses their clothes not just for style but as an "armor" that resists the way society might wrongfully judge them and helps them "fight stereotypes that are sometimes rooted in racism."

According to Cosmopolitan, the Met Gala is organized by the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, every first Monday in May. It takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, and features a red carpet event, followed by a cocktail hour and formal dinner.

