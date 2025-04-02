"He was gonna be silent for 3 hours": Netizens chuckle as Rory pulls off hilarious April Fool's prank on Mal

During the recent New Rory & MAL podcast episode, host Rory pulled off an April Fool's prank on co-host Mal. After the end of the April 1 episode, Mal was told that the audio wasn’t recorded.

Ad

When a stressed-out Mal looked frustrated, he was informed that it was an April Fool's prank by Rory. Once the video, which was uploaded on X by @newrorynmal on April 2, went viral, netizens flooded the comment section to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

They mostly found it hilarious, as one said that Mal probably would have been silent for the next 3 hours.

“That was boy was hot! He was gonna be silent for 3 hours,” wrote one user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also reacted in a similar manner as one said that he was heated, while another one said that he probably texted someone to let them know he was going to be late. Here, the user referred to the moment in the video when Mal picked up his phone and was seen typing something.

“Mal definitely had some a*s lined up for after the pod… that text was 1000% letting shorty know he gone be late lmao,” wrote another user.

Ad

“This is hilarious,” claimed another X user.

“He was heated,” said another one.

Additionally, others, too, echoed the same sentiment as one said that he was so heated that his hat came off. Another one claimed that the prank was really hilarious.

“That ni*ga was heated..hat came off and everything,” commented one X user, pointing at Mal.

“Man was STRESSED!!” one noted.

Ad

“Hands down the most hilarious April Fools I've seen today,” another X user claimed.

Rory played an April Fool's prank on Mal during the recent episode of the New Rory & MAL podcast

During the recent New Rory & MAL podcast episode, Rory pulled off an April Fool's prank on his co-host. After the end of the April 1 episode, Mal, thinking they were done, told the viewers:

Ad

“All right, well, we'll talk to y'all soon. Talk to you in a couple days. Be safe and be blessed. I'm that ni*ga. Peace…”

Once he was done, someone off-camera informed him that the audio was allegedly not recorded. After hearing this, the host, who initiated the prank, made a serious face. Mal, too, looked extremely stressed out. The latter then claimed they won't be recording the whole episode again.

Ad

Ad

A team member said they need to, as they have to upload an episode. He was also worried about shooting the same thing for another three hours. The team member further urged that they don’t have a choice.

Mal then expressed his concern on how they would put the same energy into doing the whole episode all over again. Urging the same, the team member then said that:

“Let's just start so it's not even break, let's just get through this. Can we restart the clock?”

Ad

Ad

Amidst this, Mal could be seen getting frustrated. Then, when his hat accidentally fell on the floor, he sighed loudly, picked it up, and wore it again. He then could be seen typing something on his phone very loudly.

Shortly after this, the other host could be seen taking the podcast mic and saying:

“And we are back just to pull an April Fool's prank on Mal to see how pissed off he would be..”

Ad

Hearing this, everyone burst into laughter, except Mal. Being mildly relieved, he said:

“Why y'all playing like bro.. I was trying to figure out how the f*ck we are going to talk about shit… I was trying to figure out how to f*ck we gonna get this energy and talk about it again…”

On the other hand, the episodes of the New Rory & Mal are available on YouTube, Apple Podcast, and Spotify.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback