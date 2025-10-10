"Heartwarming!": Perez Hilton reacts to small business owners' reaction after discovering Taylor Swift wore one of their necklaces in an interview

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to a video of jewelry store workers celebrating after discovering that Taylor Swift had seemingly worn one of their pieces. On October 9, Hilton blogged about a TikTok clip shared by jewelry brand 100 Ways. In the video, two of the company's coworkers beamed with joy when another worker said, &quot;We think that Taylor Swift ordered from us a month ago.&quot;Reacting to this, Perez Hilton wrote,&quot;This is so heartwarming! ... Taylor Swift made a couple small business owners’ day when she wore one of their custom vintage pieces in an interview! ... The video is especially cute because it captures the moment they found out on camera... Their reaction to this 'surreal, pinch me moment' is just SO cute, too! Watch!&quot;The jewelry label shared an Instagram post on October 7, tagging the Grammy-winning artist and noting that featuring was on their &quot;wishlist.&quot; The post also included details about the jewelry piece. The caption of the post read,&quot;Hey @taylorswift, we love a 1883 hallmarked gold watch fob chain styled as a necklace too... We had one in our collection just like yours. Coincidence? We hope not!... Big thank you to our Swiftie client who sent us this sighting of our jewels in the wild, we made wishes on all the stars for this. You caught us off our guard, Taylor!&quot;Perez Hilton, in his blog, wrote that Swift's love for &quot;checking out independent jewelers&quot; was something that people already knew. He added that this was how Travis Kelce found the engagement ring for her.The Vancouver-based jewelry brand shared an Instagram story on October 9, in which a company representative answered questions that arose after people learned that Taylor Swift had apparently purchased their jewelry. Some users were hopeful to get the same watch fob necklace as Swift.&quot;No, unfortunately, this piece is 101,&quot; the 100 Ways representative answered.Instagram story of 100 Ways (Image via Instagram/@100waysjewelry)Perez Hilton reported that the piece about which 100 Ways workers were excited was apparently worn by Taylor Swift in her recent interview for Apple Music.Perez Hilton previously shared his reaction to Taylor Swift’s Apple Music interviewPerez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKTaylor Swift Responds To Everyone Loudly Hating On 'The Life Of A Showgirl': 'You’re Helping' 🔗The interview in which Taylor Swift seemingly wore the jewelry piece from 100 Ways took place on October 7. On Tuesday, the Cruel Summer singer appeared on The Zane Lowe Show for Apple Music. In the interview, Swift apparently addressed the criticisms around her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.&quot;The rule of show business is: if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping.&quot; She said in the interview.The singer said that she had a lot of respect for people’s &quot;subjective opinions on art&quot; and that she was not &quot;the art police.&quot;Perez Hilton reacted to Swift's words in his October 8 blog and wrote,&quot;Haters gonna hate hate hate… and it’s helping her numbers??... All press is good press to a Showgirl, we guess? Spoken like a billionaire businesswoman, that’s for sure!&quot;Following the release of The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift had appeared in multiple interviews. From radio podcasts to late-night TV shows, she had given fans a glimpse into her life over the past week.