"Horrible parenting": Melanie King slams Kim Kardashian for throwing Deadpool & Wolverine-themed party for her kids & dressing them in Balenciaga

On May 25, reality star Kim Kardashian shared photos from her 6-year-old son Psalm's Deadpool & Wolverine-themed birthday party on Instagram. Reacting to the post, podcaster Melanie King commented on the celebration in a video uploaded to her second YouTube channel, Melanie OFF Script, on May 26.

In the video titled Kim Kardashian is Team Blake?! Fallout From Taylor Swift Feud, Melanie discussed how some news reports interpreted the Psalm's birthday party photos as Kim Kardashian's show of support for Blake Lively amid her legal dispute.

While she expressed skepticism about those claims, the podcaster criticized Kardashian for allowing children to be exposed to an R-rated movie, calling it "horrible parenting."

"I think it's a horrible parenting statement that this was themed because this boy is a fan of the movie at his small age very young age," Melanie said.

She criticized Kim for exposing her kid to a movie that has "very vulgar, very s*xually graphic in language, and very violent" content. Melanie also said that she would not allow her teenage daughters to watch such a movie.

She further blasted Kim for dressing her daughter, North, in a Balenciaga dress.

"Look, she has North wearing Balenciaga. What do we know about Balenciaga and child trafficking and all that controversy? I don't think there's anything else on here, but I just want to show that part."

Mealaie King's take on internet reports claiming Kim Kardashian is on Blake Lively's side amid her legal battle with Baldoni

Some reports on the internet, including a May 26 article from the Daily Mail, described Kim's son's Deadpool and Wolverine-themed birthday party as a public show of support for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

In her video, Melanie King responded to a May 26 report by The Express Tribune, which suggested that the party was intended as a gesture of support for Blake Lively at a time when Taylor Swift was reportedly distancing herself from Lively.

However, Melanie King does not support this claim and said the following while seeing this report:

"What? Kim Kardashian, I know you're lying. I know you are lying. Why would Kim Kardashian jump into this? ....I don't think this [Psalm's birthday theme] is a public endorsement. I think her son wanted it. She doesn't say anything about Blake. She didn't talk about Blake. I don't even know if she follows Blake or Ryan.... But I don't think this is a public endorsement of them."

However, as mentioned earlier, she criticized Kim for allowing her young kid to watch a movie that is not suitable for his age.

More about Kim Kardashian's son's sixth birthday party

On May 25, The Kardashians star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram showing the sixth birthday celebration of her son, Psalm. In the photos, Kim can be seen enjoying herself with her kids on an arcade outing.

She wore a black outfit, while Psalm donned a red and black Deadpool costume. A large banner featuring Psalmpool and Wolverine is visible in the background of the celebratory pictures.

Kim Kardashian is the mother of four children. In addition to her youngest, Psalm, she has a nine-year-old son named Saint and two daughters—North, 11, and Chicago, 7. She shares all four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, and the divorced pair has joint legal custody.

