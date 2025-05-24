  • home icon
  "The most terrifying experience of my life" — Kim Kardashian shares her statement as Paris robbery trial ends

By Nirali Sheth
Modified May 24, 2025 10:22 GMT
Kim Kardashian To Appear At Paris Robbery Trial - Source: Getty
Kim Kardashian outside the courthouse during her Paris robbery trial (Image via Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty)

Kim Kardashian expressed her relief as a verdict was reached in the trial related to a 2016 robbery in Paris. In a statement to People magazine on Friday, May 23, 2025, the reality TV star said she was "deeply grateful" to the French authorities.

While attending Paris Fashion Week in 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her rental apartment, with millions of dollars' worth of jewelry stolen. On Friday, as per NBC News, eight of the ten defendants on trial were found guilty. Addressing the verdict, she told People:

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all."
Kim Kardashian, who recently completed a four-year Law Office Study Program, noted that she would continue advocating for justice and a "fair legal system."

"I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack" — Kim Kardashian during her testimony

On Friday, a French court found eight of the nine men and one woman guilty in the weeks-long, high-profile trial. Their charges included robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, acquisition and possession of weapons, aggravated theft, complicity in preparation of a criminal act, sequestration, and assisting an armed gang, according to Variety.

Aomar Aït Khedache, the alleged ringleader of the group—reportedly nicknamed "Grandpa robbers" due to the advanced age of several accused—received eight years in prison, five of which were suspended. The seven co-defendants received prison sentences commuted to time served and will walk free.

While two defendants were acquitted of the charges, the court ordered one of them to pay 5,000 euros to Kim Kardashian and the concierge of her apartment building. According to Variety, while delivering the verdict, presiding judge David De Pas noted that the charges were "quite lenient," adding:

"They were thought of a long way away from this serious event, which impacted the civil parties. You have caused harm, even if you did not strike, if blood has not been shed, you have caused fear."
It is worth noting that there were originally 12 suspects in the case. One passed away, and another was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and ruled unfit to stand trial.

Earlier during the trial, Kim Kardashian gave her testimony, telling the court she "absolutely thought" the assailants would kill her when they broke into her rental. Recalling the ordeal, she described how they manhandled her while she was in her sleeping robe, taping her mouth and zip-tying her hands. The TV personality stated:

"I was certain that was the moment that he was going to r*pe me," adding, "I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack."
Elsewhere in the testimony, Kim Kardashian said she repeatedly told the robbers she had "babies" and needed to "get home to (her) babies," as reported by NBC News.

Toward the end of her testimony, the judge read a letter from Khedache apologizing for the trauma he had inflicted. Moved by the remarks, the 44-year-old SKIMS founder said she forgave him but added that it didn't erase the trauma.

No other updates were observed as of this writing.

bell-icon Manage notifications