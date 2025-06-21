How many baby mamas does Nick Cannon have? Comedian hilariously forgets names of two of his 12 kids while listing them

Nick Cannon appeared on the latest episode of The Really Good Podcast on June 19, 2025, and seemed to blank out while naming his children. The rapper was asked by the podcast host, Bobbi Althoff, to name all his 12 children.

Nick Cannon has a total of 12 children with six different partners. His baby mamas are Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, and Bre Tiesi.

Among them, the 44-year-old has only been married to Mariah Carey. The high-profile duo tied the knot in 2008 and finalized their divorce eight years later.

During his appearance on the podcast, when the host challenged Nick Cannon to name all his 12 children, he said that he "usually get[s] in trouble."

Trending

"I’ll lay them all out for you, keep me honest. There’s ‘Roc, ‘Roe, Golden, Powerful, Rise, Onyx, Legendary, Zion, Zillion, Zen...See this is where … How many [are left?]" he said.

The only two kids he missed were Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon has twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey and Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. He shares Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He also has two kids with Alyssa Scott, Halo Marie and Zen, and Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon went on to explain why he has so many children later on in the podcast. The comedian referred to himself as "king complex" when it came to procreation. Cannon claimed that he considers himself "the king," and kings of the past would reproduce to "enlarge their territory."

Read More: Mother of Nick Cannon's daughter calls him out for not visiting their child in reaction to his appearance on a podcast

Nick Cannon reveals why he is holding off on having more kids for the time being

Los Angeles Premiere Of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana 2" - Source: Getty

Nick Cannon spoke candidly about his plans of having more children in a March 2025 interview with PEOPLE. Shortly before the interview, the father of 12 had refrained from ruling out the possibility of having more children in an appearance on Courtney Bee's We Playin' Spades podcast.

Speaking about its aftermath, Cannon recalled being asked about his next child by his grandmother.

"My grandmother called me last night, like 'Another One!' I was like, 'Calm down,' " he recounted.

Although Nick Cannon wasn't against the idea of expanding his family further, he explained that the current state of his bank out prevented it.

"I really don't know. I'm being honest. I'm having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I'm going to press hold on this 12 for right now. But. I was just speaking of three years from now [or] five years from now, who knows? I'm not against it," remarked Nick Cannon.

He added that there had been a "point in time" where he thought that he was done having kids but then he said that he thought, "Who am I to say that?" The rapper stated that it was "such an emphatic thing," noting that he "never imagined" having 12 kids.

Cannon went on to say that he loved children and he loved his life, adding that if he could keep "going in the direction that it's going," he wouldn't be opposed to it.

Cannon also elaborated on his experience of bringing up 12 children. According to him, the one thing he learns the most is the quality of "learning something every day."

Read More: What did Nick Cannon say about his balls? Mother of his children Alyssa Scott calls out comedian for not seeing his children in over a month

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More