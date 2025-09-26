How did Voddie Baucham Jr. die? Ben Shapiro mourns death of author & educator, claims it is "a loss for all of us"

Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro mourned the death of renowned Baptist pastor and author Voddie Baucham Jr., who died on September 25, 2025.The news of his death was shared by Founders Ministries on its X page. As per the post, Voddie Baucham Jr. died after suffering an &quot;emergency medical incident&quot; on Thursday. At the time of his death, Baucham was serving as the president of The Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Florida.Although the released statement did not specify the precise cause of his death, Dr. Baucham Jr. had been suffering from health issues. The theologian had suffered a heart failure in February 2021 and undergone open heart surgery.Ben Shapiro, who did a podcast interview with Baucham in July 2023, reacted to the educator's death and shared a post on X.&quot;What a loss for all of us. He was an amazing person. May his memory be a blessing,&quot; Ben Shapiro wrote.Ben Shapiro @benshapiroLINKWhat a loss for all of us. He was an amazing person. May his memory be a blessing.In his July 2023 podcast, Ben Shapiro discussed the Bible's relevance in everyday life with the pastor. When Shapiro recorded the podcast, Dr. Baucham was serving as the Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Zambia.More about Voddie Baucham Jr.The theologian was born on March 11, 1969, into a non-Christian family and was raised by a single parent. He was not religious and embraced religion during his college time. The educator completed his degrees in Christianity and Sociology from Houston Baptist University.Baucham also pursued M.Div. and D.Min. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also held an honorary degree from Southern California Seminary. According to the Founders Emissary website, his area of expertise was &quot;Cultural Apologetics.&quot;Baucham founded Voddie Baucham Ministries in 1993. He also served as dean of African Christian University in Zambia and stayed there for nine years. He returned to the US in 2024, and at the time of his death, he was serving as the President of Founders Seminary, a division of Founders Ministries.The ministry released a statement on the death of Voddie Baucham Jr., who passed away Thursday at the age of 56.&quot;We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren,&quot; the statement read.Voddie Baucham Jr. reacted to Charlie Kirk's deathThe theologian reacted to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk who was shot and killed on September 10. In his X post, Baucham shared a clip in which he was reading a passage from the Book of Titus; along with the clip, he wrote,&quot;You might kill the messenger but you can never kill the message. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk.&quot;Also read: &quot;Reminds me of my favorite story ever&quot;: Tucker Carlson compares Charlie Kirk's assassination with Christ's crucifixionVoddie Baucham married Bridget in 1989 and shared nine children. The educator also authored eight books on faith.Also read: &quot;Extremely brave on her part&quot;: Megyn Kelly announces Charlie Kirk's wife Erika as special guest for her live tour: Details explored