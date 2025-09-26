  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • How did Voddie Baucham Jr. die? Ben Shapiro mourns death of author & educator, claims it is "a loss for all of us"

How did Voddie Baucham Jr. die? Ben Shapiro mourns death of author & educator, claims it is "a loss for all of us"

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 26, 2025 15:58 GMT
Voddie Baucham on Ben Shapiro
Voddie Baucham on Ben Shapiro's podcast (Image via YouTube/@ Ben Shapiro)

Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro mourned the death of renowned Baptist pastor and author Voddie Baucham Jr., who died on September 25, 2025.

Ad

The news of his death was shared by Founders Ministries on its X page. As per the post, Voddie Baucham Jr. died after suffering an "emergency medical incident" on Thursday. At the time of his death, Baucham was serving as the president of The Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Florida.

Although the released statement did not specify the precise cause of his death, Dr. Baucham Jr. had been suffering from health issues. The theologian had suffered a heart failure in February 2021 and undergone open heart surgery.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ben Shapiro, who did a podcast interview with Baucham in July 2023, reacted to the educator's death and shared a post on X.

"What a loss for all of us. He was an amazing person. May his memory be a blessing," Ben Shapiro wrote.
Ad

In his July 2023 podcast, Ben Shapiro discussed the Bible's relevance in everyday life with the pastor. When Shapiro recorded the podcast, Dr. Baucham was serving as the Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Zambia.

More about Voddie Baucham Jr.

Ad

The theologian was born on March 11, 1969, into a non-Christian family and was raised by a single parent. He was not religious and embraced religion during his college time. The educator completed his degrees in Christianity and Sociology from Houston Baptist University.

Baucham also pursued M.Div. and D.Min. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also held an honorary degree from Southern California Seminary. According to the Founders Emissary website, his area of expertise was "Cultural Apologetics."

Ad

Baucham founded Voddie Baucham Ministries in 1993. He also served as dean of African Christian University in Zambia and stayed there for nine years. He returned to the US in 2024, and at the time of his death, he was serving as the President of Founders Seminary, a division of Founders Ministries.

The ministry released a statement on the death of Voddie Baucham Jr., who passed away Thursday at the age of 56.

"We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student. Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren," the statement read.
Ad

Voddie Baucham Jr. reacted to Charlie Kirk's death

The theologian reacted to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk who was shot and killed on September 10. In his X post, Baucham shared a clip in which he was reading a passage from the Book of Titus; along with the clip, he wrote,

"You might kill the messenger but you can never kill the message. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk."
Ad

Also read: "Reminds me of my favorite story ever": Tucker Carlson compares Charlie Kirk's assassination with Christ's crucifixion

Voddie Baucham married Bridget in 1989 and shared nine children. The educator also authored eight books on faith.

Also read: "Extremely brave on her part": Megyn Kelly announces Charlie Kirk's wife Erika as special guest for her live tour: Details explored

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications