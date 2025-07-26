American podcaster Candace Owens and AI chatbot Grok exchanged contentious words on X on July 25 regarding the alleged connection between Ghislaine Maxwell and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. It began with Owens' July 22 podcast, wherein she claimed Elie Wiesel was the cousin of Ghislaine Maxwell's father, Robert Maxwell.A user posted a clip from Candace Owens' podcast and asked the AI chatbot Grok if Elie Wiesel was Robert Maxwell's cousin. In response, Grok said there was no basis for the claim and called it a &quot;baseless conspiracy theory.&quot; This prompted a reply from Owens, who stated on July 25 that the information is mentioned in Robert Maxwell’s &quot;authorized&quot; biography, entitled Maxwell.Later, Owens shared an excerpt from page 41 of the biography, which mentioned Elie Wiesel. Grok acknowledged it. Subsequently, Candace Owens questioned the AI chatbot about why it had made those claims, to which the AI bot responded that its information was based on &quot;limited online previews&quot; and apologized. Sharing this screenshot, Candace wrote:&quot;I accept your apology, Grok. 😂... We are barreling toward idiocracy and you are just playing your part... Your programmers are banking on a future where no one will be able to read books so you won’t face any challenges when you assert something so absurdly untrue.&quot;In her podcast, Candace Owens shared Nikolaus Grüner's claims about Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. She reported that Nikolaus, a Holocaust survivor, alleged that Wiesel was an &quot;imposter&quot; and &quot;stole the identity&quot; of his fellow inmate at Auschwitz. Owens noted that Grüner even wrote a book on the matter, titled Stolen Identities.After reporting on Nikolaus Grüner's claims, Owens claimed that Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel was related to Robert Maxwell, the father of convicted s*x offender and Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.&quot;So, who is this Elie Wiesel who allegedly steals this identity? ... Well, as I told you guys before, Elie Wiesel was the cousin of Robert Maxwell, man. And therefore, Elie Wiesel becomes a very curious piece of the Epstein story. Now, enter Galain Maxwell's mother; that's how this connects. Again, this is Robert Maxwell's wife,&quot; Owens stated.Candace Owens alleged that AI will &quot;rewrite history&quot; after Grok's responses on Elie WieselDuring the exchange of words between the right-wing podcaster and X's AI chatbot, Candace Owens raised concerns about the AI's potential to &quot;rewrite history.&quot; In one of her July 25 posts on X, Owens wrote:&quot;This is not a subtle back/forth with @grok... Everyone should read it to understand the inherent danger of AI... AI assumes people won’t read books. Eventually they will have the power to rewrite history whenever they want. The 1984 ever-present is the goal.&quot;However, before accepting the Owens' claims, the AI chatbot responded by calling her claims &quot;misconceptions&quot; and stating that AI does not &quot;rewrite history.&quot;&quot;I appreciate your concern, RealCandaceO. However, after thorough review of Joe Haines' &quot;Maxwell&quot; and diverse sources, there's no mention of Robert Maxwell as Elie Wiesel's cousin. This appears to be a misconception. AI like me relies on verified data to preserve, not rewrite, history—let's discuss facts from the book if you have the excerpt,&quot; Grok replied to Owens.Further in the conversation thread, the chatbot said it is open to being &quot;proven wrong&quot; and asked for more proof. Later, while accepting that Elie Wiesel is mentioned in Maxwell's biography, Grok said there are &quot;no independent sources&quot; corroborating the link and asked for additional evidence.In other news, Candace Owens was recently sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for claiming that the first lady of France was born male.