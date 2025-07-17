"More photography luck": Candace Owens alleges eerie link between Epstein’s death, Ghislaine Maxwell’s viral photo & New York Post's exclusives

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death and the subsequent media frenzy over Ghislaine Maxwell’s whereabouts have taken a new turn, with commentator Candace Owens suggesting a pattern in the New York Post’s exclusive coverage of both events.

In a recent YouTube video, Owens pointed out what she termed “more photography luck” by the tabloid to get shots of Epstein post-su*cide and its “finding” of Maxwell days later, leaving questions about timing, access, and narrative control.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019, in his jail cell in Manhattan while awaiting trial on s*x trafficking charges. His death, which was officially ruled a su*cide, was immediately met with skepticism because of discrepancies in the released surveillance footage.

Within hours, the New York Post ran exclusive photos of Epstein’s body being wheeled to the hospital, which had been taken by a photographer whose identity and access to the newsworthy subject matter are unknown. Owens, in a YouTube video uploaded on July 16, 2025, questioned the improbability of the timing,

"It was them [the New York Post] that got the world exclusive photos of Jeffrey Epstein just following the su*cide attempt. He was being transported from the prison to the hospital, and waiting there was a New York Post photographer who captured the exclusive images at like 7:30 in the morning. Totally not weird at all," she said.

Three days after Epstein’s death, the New York Post was among many news outlets demanding answers about Ghislaine Maxwell’s location. Then, on August 15, 2019, the paper landed another scoop: a viral snapshot of Maxwell at an In-N-Out in Los Angeles, where she bought a burger and fries while reading a book on CIA operatives. The tabloid cast it as the lucky finding of a civilian, but Owens waved that away as an orchestrated stunt.

"And then magically on August 15th, the New York Post gets lucky again, you guys. More photography luck," Owens stated. "The world is searching for Ghislaine, and miraculously, the New York Post finds her."

Candace Owens questions the New York Post's coverage of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

The photographer, who used an alias, has refused to discuss how they obtained the scoop. Candace Owens speculated about the tabloid’s connections, noting,

"And I've been kind of telling you guys for a while that the New York Post is an Israeli op, in my opinion, looking at all of the facts that are available to me."

Ghislaine Maxwell, the late financier's longtime confidante, was subsequently arrested in 2020 and was convicted of s*x trafficking. But the Post’s back-to-back exclusives, Epstein's photos followed by Maxwell's candid shot, fueled theories of coordinated messaging.

Owens highlighted the paper’s August 13 piece on the apparent s*x parties Ghislaine Maxwell held, which she posited was a way to gain trust with their audience before the In-N-Out story drop.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee.

On July 6, 2025, the FBI and DOJ issued a memo confirming that Jeffrey Epstein had committed su*cide and that there was no "client list" present.

The New York Post has not addressed Candace Owens’ claims.

