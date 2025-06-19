"I can go with this all day"- Ben Shapiro names his favorite film scores of all time

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro recently revealed his top picks for favorite movie soundtracks, showcasing his appreciation for cinematic music beyond political debates. On June 18, The Ben Shapiro Show's X page posted a clip from his Ben After Dark episode released on June 14. In the clip, a viewer asked about Shapiro's favorite movie score of all time and the reason behind it.

Ad

In response, Shapiro said that a solid case can be made for Elmer Bernstein's score for To Kill a Mockingbird, praising the music for its emotional impact and contrast with Bernstein's customary Western score.

Shapiro also praised Jerry Goldsmith's Planet of the Apes score with its "eerie" 12-tone composition. Several John Williams scores, Superman, Jaws, and Close Encounters, made it on the list. He also listed Howard Shore's Lord of the Rings orchestration and Max Steiner's Gone With the Wind score among his favorites. Ben Shapiro concluded:

Ad

Trending

"I can go with this all day. I have many, many favorite movie scores."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ben Shapiro meets Pope Leo XIV in Vatican visit

Beyond his commentary on contemporary issues and pop culture, Ben Shapiro made international headlines on June 18, 2025, due to a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. The conservative commentator, known for his staunch political takes, shared details of the encounter across his social media platforms.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, described the meeting as “an honor,” emphasizing their shared appreciation for traditional values despite theological differences. As a token, he gave the Pope, the first American-born pontiff, a signed baseball from the 2005 Chicago White Sox World Series victory.

Ad

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, grew up in Chicago, did missionary work in Peru in the 1980s and 90s, and was elected prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine and prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in Rome, and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

Following his meeting, Shapiro uploaded a post on X. He wrote:

"It was an honor to meet His Holiness, @Pontifex in Vatican City today, and to thank him for standing up for Biblical values in a chaotic world…and to present him with a signed 2005 White Sox World Series baseball I had in my collection (we’re both fans)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also added a follow-up comment:

"As I told Pope Leo, he’s Catholic and I’m Jewish, but the 2005 White Sox World Series victory is a miracle we can all agree on."

Ben Shapiro's media company, The Daily Wire, later described the meeting as "a reminder that Biblical values span the globe, across languages and borders." Notably, the Vatican typically reserves such audiences for diplomats and heads of state, making Shapiro's access an exception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More