"I can go with this all day"- Ben Shapiro names his favorite film scores of all time

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro recently revealed his top picks for favorite movie soundtracks, showcasing his appreciation for cinematic music beyond political debates. On June 18, The Ben Shapiro Show's X page posted a clip from his Ben After Dark episode released on June 14. In the clip, a viewer asked about Shapiro's favorite movie score of all time and the reason behind it.
In response, Shapiro said that a solid case can be made for Elmer Bernstein's score for To Kill a Mockingbird, praising the music for its emotional impact and contrast with Bernstein's customary Western score.
Shapiro also praised Jerry Goldsmith's Planet of the Apes score with its "eerie" 12-tone composition. Several John Williams scores, Superman, Jaws, and Close Encounters, made it on the list. He also listed Howard Shore's Lord of the Rings orchestration and Max Steiner's Gone With the Wind score among his favorites. Ben Shapiro concluded:
"I can go with this all day. I have many, many favorite movie scores."
Ben Shapiro meets Pope Leo XIV in Vatican visit
Beyond his commentary on contemporary issues and pop culture, Ben Shapiro made international headlines on June 18, 2025, due to a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. The conservative commentator, known for his staunch political takes, shared details of the encounter across his social media platforms.
Shapiro, who is Jewish, described the meeting as “an honor,” emphasizing their shared appreciation for traditional values despite theological differences. As a token, he gave the Pope, the first American-born pontiff, a signed baseball from the 2005 Chicago White Sox World Series victory.
Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, grew up in Chicago, did missionary work in Peru in the 1980s and 90s, and was elected prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine and prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in Rome, and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.
Following his meeting, Shapiro uploaded a post on X. He wrote:
"It was an honor to meet His Holiness, @Pontifex in Vatican City today, and to thank him for standing up for Biblical values in a chaotic world…and to present him with a signed 2005 White Sox World Series baseball I had in my collection (we’re both fans)."
He also added a follow-up comment:
"As I told Pope Leo, he’s Catholic and I’m Jewish, but the 2005 White Sox World Series victory is a miracle we can all agree on."
Ben Shapiro's media company, The Daily Wire, later described the meeting as "a reminder that Biblical values span the globe, across languages and borders." Notably, the Vatican typically reserves such audiences for diplomats and heads of state, making Shapiro's access an exception.