"I hear this is racist": Megyn Kelly reacts after Whoopi Goldberg asks fans to adopt "Latin accent" & "sit in the sun" before going to Super Bowl

Political commentator Megyn Kelly weighed in on Whoopi Goldberg’s recent remarks about the Super Bowl, criticizing what she suggested could be a racially insensitive statement. On October 7, 2025, Kelly reposted a short clip from the October 6 episode of The View to her X account, captioning it:“I hear this is racist.”In the clip that Kelly reposted, Goldberg made a controversial suggestion while discussing the behavior of Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security. She stated that Americans attending the Super Bowl should “blend in” by altering their appearance and speech to resemble Latin Americans to confuse Noem.“Everybody, get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun. That’s the first thing. And this is the only time you can probably ever do this: give yourself a Latin accent, and just see if [Noem] can tell who’s who,” she said.More about Whoopi Goldberg’s suggestion to Super Bowl attendees amidst Bad Bunny’s halftime show controversyWhoopi Goldberg (Image via Getty Images)To understand the context of Whoopi Goldberg’s recent suggestion that Super Bowl attendees “adopt Latin accents” and “sit in the sun,” it’s necessary to trace the sequence of events leading up to her remarks.On September 28, 2025, the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would headline the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. This event is set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.The announcement quickly divided audiences. While many fans celebrated the decision, conservative critics, particularly within MAGA circles, expressed outrage. They questioned the NFL’s choice to feature a Latin artist known for his outspoken political and social commentary.Amid the backlash, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared on The Benny Show on October 4, 2025, where she weighed in on Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance.Noem emphasized that her department’s top priority would be ensuring public safety during the event.“I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that’s what America’s about… So yeah, we’ll be all over that place. We’re going to enforce the law,” she said.When pressed further about her opinion on the NFL’s decision to feature Bad Bunny at the halftime show at Super Bowl, Noem responded with an unusually combative tone:“Well, they suck and we’ll win, and God will bless us and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won’t be able to sleep at night because they don’t know what they believe. And they’re so weak, we’ll fix it.”During the October 6, 2025, episode of The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed Noem’s comments with skepticism. Discussing the secretary's vow to "enforce the law" at the Super Bowl, Goldberg questioned the practicality and potential prejudice behind such rhetoric."How's she going to know who's who?" Whoopi Goldberg asked.Her co-host Joy Behar responded, noting that the Supreme Court had effectively permitted racial profiling by allowing officials to "question anyone who has a Spanish accent or who has dark skin."In response, Goldberg proposed her own "test" for Noem's enforcement claims, suggesting that attendees could deliberately "darken their skin" and adopt Latin American accents before entering the stadium to see whether they would be racially profiled by immigration officers. Despite the backlash surrounding Bad Bunny's selection, both the NFL and Super Bowl organizers have yet to issue any official statement in response.