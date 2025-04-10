"I have spoken to it so harshly"- Candace Cameron Bure opens up on her podcast about the "amazing revelation" she had of treating her body badly 

American actress Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her long-standing struggles with body image during the April 8, 2025, episode of Candace Cameron Bure: The Podcast. On April 9, 2025, the actress shared a clip from her podcast on X, where she recalled an eye-opening dream she had while "working through some really deep issues in therapy."

In the clip, she explained how, after that "dream," she became more aware of how "harshly" she treated her body.

"I’ve whipped my body. I’ve spoken to it so harshly", she said.

She further added how mean she had been to herself every time she criticized her appearance as she used to say to herself,

‘What are you doing? Why do you look this way? Why are you fat? Why can’t you be like everybody?.

According to the 49-year-old actress, the "random" dream that she had was inspired by a story in the Bible regarding a man named Balaam beating his donkey despite the mule serving him tirelessly. The actress likened Balaam's treatment of the donkey to how she has treated her own body.

Recalling the dream, Candace Cameron Bure continued:

"And then God allowed my body to speak back… 'Have I not been the body that has carried you all the days of your life? Am I not your legs that allow you to walk? Am I not your arms that allow you to pick up and feed yourself?'"

She also added how her body seemed to question her for treating it "so badly."

'Why do you hurt me so badly, and why do you talk to me so badly, why do you treat me this way", she said.

Reflecting on this experience, Bure remarked that this was the "amazing revelation," and "enlightening" experience that made her "so grateful" for her body. The dream allowed her to see her body as a "beautiful amazing thing that God gave" her, changing her perspective on her body image.

Candace Cameron Bure explains why she had to step away from her clothing line during an Instagram Q&A

26th Family Film And TV Awards - Show - Image via: Getty

According to a Times of India report dated March 3, 2025, Full House star Candace Cameron Bure opened up during an Instagram Q&A session, answering a wide range of questions from fans about her career, personal life, and business ventures. Among the topics discussed, was a revelation about stepping back from her apparel line.

The actress, known for her timeless style and strong entrepreneurial spirit, launched her first-ever clothing collection with QVC in 2021. As reported by Yahoo! Life on April 4, 2021, Candace drew inspiration from her laid-back West Coast lifestyle. According to a People Magazine interview cited here, Bure expressed how much the launch meant to her.

“Clothing has been something I've wanted to do for so long. I just love fashion and I always have since I was a little girl", Candace Cameron Bure added.

When asked during the Q&A if her clothing line was still active, Bure responded candidly. She admitted that while she loved the brand which performed well on QVC, she had to make tough decisions regarding the same.

"I do hope to bring it back, possibly with a new distributor or even back to QVC in the future. I'm in continued prayer over it, waiting for God to open the right doors", Candace Cameron Bure remarked.

In addition to discussing her fashion endeavors, Bure also addressed a viral rumor abput her being appointed Director of Programming at PBS by former President Donald Trump. She dismissed the claim with a clear message:

"Being director of programming for PBS would be great, but this is FAKE NEWS".

Apart from hosting her eponymous podcast, Candace Cameron Bure is also the Chief Creative Officer at Great American Media. She was involved in the production of Just in Time, released in 2024 as well.

