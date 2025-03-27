"Would never have guessed" — The Masked Singer fans react to Cherry Blossom being revealed as Candace Cameron Bure

The Masked Singer season 13 aired a new episode on March 26, 2025. It saw five new celebrities take on the stage on a Carnival-themed night as the panelists strived to identify the faces behind the masks. Among the Group C arrivals was Cherry Blossom, who was eliminated based on the audience vote. She then unmasked herself to reveal she was Full House star Candace Cameron Bure.

Ad

Candace performed Jennifer Lopez's hit song Let's Get Loud, and after her act admitted participating in the show was "the scariest thing" she had ever done. Although she revealed she was channeling her children's confidence and trying to remain calm, she confessed her legs were "still noodles."

Based on Cherry Blossom's performance, panelist Ken Jeong guessed she was actress Tina Fey. Meanwhile, Rita Ora predicted Cherry Blossom was Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner. Robin Thicke, however, assumed she was actress Jennie Garth. However, their initial predictions, as well as the ones they made after the audience vote, were proved incorrect once Candace revealed herself.

Ad

Trending

The Masked Singer fans on X commented on Candace's participation in the show. While many said they had already guessed it was the Full House star from her clues, others were sad to see her get eliminated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"OMG! Would have never guessed Cherry Blossom was Candace!" a fan wrote.

"Cherry Blossom is Candace Cameron Bure from Full House," another fan commented.

"I knew it, And I was right, Candace cameron bure was the cherry blossom," a netizen tweeted.

The Masked Singer fans were pleasantly surprised to see Candace on the show. Some were even upset to watch her exit the competition early.

Ad

"I didn’t even pay attention to Cherry Blossom’s clues, but after the “one of the biggest 90s tv families” clue my mind immediately went to Full House, and lo and behold, it’s Candace Cameron Bure," a user reacted.

"Now I’m p*ssed that Cherry Bloosom was booted off, I would have loved to hear Candace Cameron Bure sing some more," a person commented.

Ad

"Cherry Blossom is going home first that's sad," another fan wrote.

Other fans of The Masked Singer expressed a similar sentiment.

"OMG!!! Candace Cameron Bure!!! Yes, she was big in the ninety's ...." one user posted.

"OMG, we love you Cherry Blossom aka Cadence Bure!" a person reacted.

"Pretty good and decent performance from Cherry Blossom too," another netizen tweeted.

Ad

"Here to honor my close friend" — The Masked Singer star Cherry Blossom shares a clue to her identity

Ad

Candace, performing as Cherry Blossom, was the fourth participant to take on The Masked Singer stage from Group C. While sharing clues to her identity, she explained that her costume represented "rebirth," a changing of seasons. She added that her participation held a personal value.

"And also, this is personal. I'm here to honor my close friend who's been here before. You could say we grew up together. He taught me to not take myself so seriously. There was no one who made me laugh more," she said.

Ad

The Masked Singer contestant stated that when she heard her friend sing on the show, she knew who it was from the first note. Nevertheless, Cherry Blossom admitted she was excited to "follow in their footsteps." She refused to let her nerves overwhelm her and decided to "branch out and have a little fun." She then dedicated her performance to the "loudest personalities" she knew and said, "Miss you, bud."

Cherry Blossom's dedication was directed to her Full House co-star and the late actor Bob Saget, who had previously appeared on The Masked Singer season 4 as the Squiggly Monster.

Ad

Ad

Following the audience vote, Cherry Blossom was eliminated from the show. However, before she unmasked herself, the panelists opened her Crack the Case box. It held a button, which, when pressed, showed Joey Fatone saying:

"She's part of one of the most famous TV families of the '90s."

The panelists submitted their final guesses based on the clue. Jenny said Cherry Blossom was Jennie, whereas Rita believed it was Jessica Biel. While Ken stuck with Tina Fey, Robin assumed it was Tracey Gold. Cherry Blossom then unveiled herself as Candace Cameron Bure, surprising the judges.

Ad

The Masked Singer continues every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback