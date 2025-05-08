"If Kim doesn't have full custody yet" — Perez Hilton reacts as Kanye West admits to nitrous oxide addiction, sues dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly

American journalist Perez Hilton shared his insights on reports of rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, suing Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Thomas P. Connelly. The couple has accused him of alleged medical malpractice, claiming it led to Kanye's addiction to nitrous oxide gas.

On May 8, 2025, Hilton shared a link to a blog from his self-titled website on X.

"If Kim doesn't have full custody yet," the caption read.

Hilton's remarks appeared to reference ongoing tensions between ex-couples Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, particularly over the custody of their children —North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. Kanye has frequently criticized Kim publicly over their custody arrangement.

One recent incident, reported by Hollywood Unlock on April 28, 2025, involved Kanye West launching into a heated tirade in a livestream, expressing frustration about not having custody of his kids. Describing his circumstances and emotional state, Kanye remarked:

"[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. Cause I was in the airport by myself… I’mma go get these kids, man. F*ck all these f***** n*****, I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f***ing mind, where I got to get used to not seeing my kids," said Kanye West.

Why is Kanye West suing Dr. Thomas P. Connelly?

Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

As reported by Page Six on May 1, 2025, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's lawyers sent a legal notice to DR. Thomas P. Connelly on May 7, 2025, stating that a lawsuit will be filed against him within 90 days for medical malpractice.

"Your actions and omissions were negligent, grossly negligent, and reckless, and some may have been intentional and malicious," Ye's attorney wrote in the legal letter.

The couple accused Dr. Thomas of practicing unsupervised use of nitrous oxide, which allegedly led to Kanye developing a "chemical dependency", causing him "neurological and physical injury," as well as "psychological and emotional trauma." The legal notice also alleged that the required treatment resulted in "financial harm, economic losses, and loss of consortium," reported Page Six.

According to the same outlet, Dr. Connelly received $50,000 for the nitrous gas alone. The notice also claimed that in spring of 2024, Dr. Connelly allegedly tried to take control over Kanye West's fashion brand Yeezy LLC by "incapacitating" Ye with a "cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances."

It further stated that Dr. Connelly allegedly delivered "nitrous gas tanks" to Ye's residence, "encouraging him to inhale nitrous oxide outside of any medical setting."

These allegations were first brought to light by Milo Yiannopoulos, Ye's former chief of staff. In an X post in August 2024, Mile alleged that "Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous — laughing gas." He further accused Dr. Connelly of degrading Ye's "mental faculties," so that he could "extract millions of dollars from him," with the help of his business associates.

In August 2024, an affidavit was submitted by Milo to the California Dental Board alleging that Kanye's dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, provided the rapper with nitrous gas for recreational use while fixing his $850k titanium grills in January 2024. The affidavit alleged that this led to Ye's addiction to the gas.

The affidavit further claimed that Ye continued to receive the gas even after showing "distressing symptoms that led to widespread comment and concern." It also describes Connelly as "a dangerous predator who targets African-American celebrities — into whose mouth he puts fake diamonds."

However, just days after the allegations became public, a representative of Dr. Connelly spoke to TMZ, stating that the allegations were "not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading."

Although speculations are being made, Dr P. Connelly has yet to address the allegations against him.

