Is Dylan Efron related to Zac Efron? Traitors star reveals he saved two women from drowning in South Beach in Miami

Actor Dylan Efron reportedly recently prevented two young women from drowning in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. On the April 17 episode of Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast, the Traitors star narrated the whole incident, revealing that it was his first time visiting Miami's South Beach.

Efron claimed to be with his Traitors co-star Sam Asghari and his friend Brennon when he saw the women shouting for help. Recalling the incident, he said:

“I just walked up the shore for the first time ever, and I’m looking out, and there’s people screaming in the water. It was really random.”

Dylan added that, at first, he didn't think it could be a shark, he said:

"The currents were ripping.”

Dylan Efron is actually Zac Efron's younger brother. They both grew up in Arroyo Grande, California. Zac is older than Dylan by four years.

Zac Efron’s brother Dylan Efron recently saved some women from drowning

As per People Magazine’s March 7, 2025 report, despite being four years apart in age, Zac and Dylan, who was born on February 6, 1992, share a strong sibling bond. Their parents are David Efron and Starla Baskett. David Efron later remarried and had a daughter, Olivia.

The same outlet reported that Zac and Dylan periodically post pictures of their two additional siblings, Olivia and Henry, on social media. Dylan Efron attended California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where he graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

According to his IMDb biography, unlike Zac, who primarily appears on screen, his brother has served as a production supervisor on a number of films, including American Sniper, Live by Night, and Ready Player One.

He also produced Zac's documentary series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which debuted in 2020 and ran for two seasons. He even co-starred with Zac in a couple of the show's episodes.

Despite their strong relationship, Zac and Dylan occasionally dispute. In an interview with BroBible on March 17, 2025, Dylan claimed that he and Zac "were always fighting with each other" as children. He remembered that they were "so different" at the time.

Dylan further said:

"[T]hen once I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles.. He really became that older brother, and that’s when I would say we grew closer than ever. Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much.”

Over the years, they have collaborated on a number of projects, and Dylan has always encouraged his brother's numerous achievements in Hollywood. High School Musical was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023, with Dylan and his parents by his side.

Dylan Efron most recently made an appearance on season three of The Traitors. The official cast list for the show’s third season was revealed by Peacock in June 2024.

In addition to Dylan, other prominent cast members included Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, Wells Adams from The Bachelorette, and Sam Asghari, the ex-husband of Britney Spears.

However, the Efron brothers recently made the headlines for something other than their work. Dylan Efron and his friend Brennan were visiting South Beach on April 5 when they noticed some women "screaming" in the sea just after they stepped onto the sand.

The winner of Traitors claimed that five girls had their "hands up screaming" and that there were "no lifeguards around" when he looked around the beach. Dylan and Brennan took immediate action at that point.

Dylan Efron said:

“The last girl I swam in, I was just trying to calm her down and just saying, ‘Breath, breath’. She just wraps me in the biggest hug and doesn’t want to let go. We hugged for like a full minute. I’m like, ‘You’re safe, you’re good’.”

Following the incident, Zac Efron didn’t say anything about the whole thing.

