Jimmy Fallon drops to the ground after Taylor Swift confirms how Ed Sheeran learnt about her engagement with Travis Kelce

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently confirmed how Ed Sheeran found out about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. The Opalite singer appeared on the October 7, 2025, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where, during a round of “True or False,” Fallon jokingly remarked:

“I think it’d be funny if Ed Sheeran learned about your engagement on Instagram.”

Swift, however, admitted that it was, in fact, true, prompting Fallon to drop to the floor in mock disbelief.

The singer further added that she had a "perfect explanation". She revealed that Ed Sheeran didn't have a working "phone" on him, making communication difficult.

Swift then elaborated that Sheeran’s phone-free lifestyle was “eccentric,” and she genuinely admired it. However, it also made it difficult for her to reach him to share her big news. She detailed how when she was scrolling through her contacts thinking of people to call or FaceTime, she realized that Sheeran “just wasn’t there.”

Fallon jokingly asked if contacting Sheeran required “a bat signal,” to which Taylor Swift replied by describing his unique communication setup.

“You have to email him, and then if you want to set up a FaceTime, he has to find an iPad. They have to give it to him. Like he’s a child… and this is one of my absolute favorite people on the planet,” she added.

Swift also recalled the moment she realized Sheeran had been left out of the loop, admitting she panicked when “the news came out” and she remembered she hadn’t called him. Laughing, she added that although Sheeran was “like family,” his lack of a phone made keeping in touch a bit of an adventure.

Taylor Swift opens up about her friendship and her musical bond with singer Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift recently offered fans a glimpse into her close friendship and creative bond with singer Ed Sheeran.

During an appearance on the U.K.’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show on Friday, October 3, Swift discussed her recent encounter with Sheeran at Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California. She then brought up their past stage collaborations, particularly during her London Eras Tour concert in 2024.

Sheeran performed songs like End Game, Everything Has Changed, and Thinking Out Loud with The Fate of Ophelia singer during a Wembley Stadium show.

Emphasizing their shared joy in performing together, Taylor Swift explained:

“We were just talking about how much we love when he came out onstage with me at Wembley during the Eras Tour.”

Swift further described the depth of their creative connection, explaining how they sort of shared a “strange mind-meld thing” between themselves. She further added that they’ve always “had it,” and “always will.”

Beyond the creative side, Swift also joked about their shared love for performing at big events.

The host, Fleur East, mentioned that Sheeran had appeared on their show “a few weeks back” and had shared that he was “constantly asked to perform at people’s weddings.” East then asked Swift if Sheeran would sing at her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Swift responded by highlighting Sheeran’s approach to performing. She further predicted that it would be hard to keep him from taking the stage during her wedding.

“That’s the thing, he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, ‘Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it.’ He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want,” Swift explained.

The singer also reflected on how fun and spontaneous their collaborations were.

“That’s the fun thing about our friendship — we both love performing, and we love writing and singing. We’re like, ‘Oh, don’t make me sing … alright!’...We love what we do, and we love to get up onstage. It’s actually not that hard to talk either of us into performing at anything,” Taylor Swift explained.

Taylor Swift is currently busy with the promotional activity The Life of the Showgirl, which was released on October 3, 2025.

Ed Sheeran is set to bring fans an entirely new musical experience with One Shot with Ed Sheeran, an experimental, one-take journey crafted for Netflix by Emmy winner Philip Barantini. This project will premiere on November 21, 2025.

