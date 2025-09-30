"Keeps her promises!": Perez Hilton reacts to Kieran Culkin's wife's pregnancy news following his iconic Oscars speech

Oscar and Emmy-winning artist Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, are expecting their third child. Charton was spotted with a baby bump at opening night of Broadway’s Waiting for Godot on September 28. A day later, Charton officially announced her pregnancy on Instagram and joked about the pact she made with her husband about the baby.For the unversed, Kieran Culkin won an Oscar this year in the 'Best Supporting Actor' category for his role in A Real Pain. During his acceptance speech, the actor revealed that his wife had promised him third baby if he won an Emmy and added that if he won an Oscar, she would give him fourth child.Now, after Charton announced her pregnancy, celebrity podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reacted to it in his September 29 blog. Referring to the pact between the Home Alone alum and his wife, Hilton wrote,&quot;Kieran Culkin‘s wife keeps her promises!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKKieran Culkin's Wife Is Pregnant Again After THAT Oscars Speech Saying She Owes Him More Kids! 🔗In March 2025, on the stage of the Academy Awards, Culkin recalled his Emmy-winning speech, in which he publicly asked for more children from his wife. In his blog, Hilton revisited the actor's viral Oscars acceptance speech.“About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from because she said that if I won the award that she would give me the kid. Turns out, she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win,&quot; Culkin said.He continued,&quot;But anyway, after the show, we are walking through the parking lot — she is holding the Emmy and we’re trying to find our car — and she goes, 'Oh god I did say that! I guess I owe you a third kid!' and I turned to her and I said, 'Really, I want four.' And she turned to me — and I swear to god this happened, it was just over a year ago — she said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar.'&quot;Perez Hilton congratulated the couple on their third baby and humorously observed that the couple &quot;still have one more to go.&quot;Kieran Culkin’s wife announces pregnancy in playful Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Sunday, Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton were spotted on the red carpet for attending the play Waiting For Godot, featuring Keanu Reeves. On September 29, Charton confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post while commending the play. She playfully captioned the post,&quot;Saw Keanu Reeves on broadway and now I’m 9 months pregnant ♥️ this is very on brand for me.&quot;She further referenced the promise, writing,&quot;I made a deal with this baby to let me make it to this before labor, not sure what it wants in return but I’m CLEARLY a woman of my word.&quot;In March, Jazz Charton reacted to Kieran Culkin's Oscars speech with a witty Instagram post. Sharing a photo with her husband from the awards event, she humorously suggested that promising more children had made him more successful.&quot;AN OSCAR?!!!! Okay okay hear me out - making empty baby pacts may seem foolish but it’s clearly been a great motivator. Would he have come this far if I hadn’t kept promising him more kids if he won awards? Charton captioned her post.Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton tied the knot in 2013 and share a daughter and a son. In addition to joking about having more children on public stages, the actor often thanked his wife for her role in his success.