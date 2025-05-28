Kjersti Flaa questions Forbes article for portraying Taylor Swift as a "damsel in distress" for her silence in the Blake Lively saga

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently reacted to a Forbes article that claimed that Taylor Swift's silence amidst the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni was scrutinized. On May 25, 2025, Forbes reported that the alleged rift between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively was more aggressively publicized than the ongoing s*x trafficking trial against P. Diddy.

The article also attributed this difference in reporting to gender stereotypes, stating that women's lives were perceived as more "dramatic." However, Flaa seemed to disagree with the statements made by Forbes. On May 26, 2025. Kjersti Flaa took to her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, to express her belief that Lively and Swift are independent women in control of their choices.

"You're reducing these women to victims by saying that they can't have any control over this. They do have control over it, and they choose their own narrative here. And the reason why Taylor Swift has stayed silent is because she is choosing that...Taylor Swift is very intelligent and very savvy, and by calling her a victim in this for clickbait is really reducing her to being like this damsel in distress, which she is not," Kjersti Flaa said.

More about Taylor Swift's involvement in the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

According to Deadline, in December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment on set and of orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defaming him. On May 9, 2025, Baldoni's legal team subpoenaed Taylor Swift, Lively's longtime friend, claiming that she had information pertinent to the lawsuit.

As per Variety, Justin Baldoni presented alleged text messages between him and Blake Lively to the court. The texts showed that she used Reynolds and Swift to coerce Baldoni into accepting her script rewrites. The text read,

"Also was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor) You really are a talent across the board. Really excited [and] grateful to do this together."

Baldoni also presented another text message where Blake seemingly threatened him by mentioning her "dragons," presumably Reynolds and Swift. Lively allegedly wrote,

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

However, Taylor Swift's legal team moved for the dismissal of her subpoena, claiming that she had no creative involvement in the film, It Ends With Us, other than her song, My Tears Ricochet, being used in the movie trailer.

On May 14, 2025, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, filed an affidavit stating that Blake Lively's lawyers allegedly blackmailed Taylor Swift's legal team into issuing a statement in support of Blake and threatened to release private messages if she failed to do so. However, the judge struck Freedman's statement from the record within 24 hours.

According to the BBC, on May 22, Baldoni's legal team withdrew its subpoena against Taylor Swift. Blake Lively's spokesperson expressed their happiness at the subpoena being dropped, saying,

"We supported the efforts of Taylor's team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process."

However, as reported by Page Six, insiders close to Taylor Swift reported to the outlet that she was taking a step back from her friendship with Blake Lively.

"Right now, if Taylor had one wish, it would be that she never met Blake. Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them," the source claimed.

According to Swift, the pair's friendship was filled with "red flags," and the pop star being dragged into the It Ends With Us drama was what supposedly prompted Swift to "pull the trigger" on their friendship.

As per Deadline, the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for March 2026.

