"Liar of the Year": Piers Morgan slams Jeremy Kamali's alleged '2025 Anti-Semite of the Year' list naming himself, Candace Owens & more

Piers Morgan recently shared his response to Jeremy Kamali’s Antisemite of the Year list. Notably, Kamali’s list, which he posted through X (formerly Twitter) on August 11, 2025, also included Morgan’s name.The media personality took to the same platform on Tuesday, August 12, to react, as he reshared the list of Kamali and wrote:“Do you have an award for Liar of the Year? Or are you just going to hand it to yourself? I’ve never expressed a single anti-Semitic sentiment in my life.”Although Jeremy Kamali has not responded to Piers Morgan’s reaction to the list, the former’s post originally included a collage of the podcasters he selected. In addition to Piers, others featured in the list were Candace Owens, Dave Smith, Bassem Youssef, Jackson Hinkle, Jake Shields, Dan Bilzerian, Andrew Tate, Hodgetwins, and Tucker Carlson.The alleged list is intended to select one particular podcaster for the alleged Antisemite of the Year Award. The NBA analyst wrote along with the collage photo:“It’s a close one this year. Who do you got?”In the replies, Jeremy apologized for not including Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian in the list along with Grok and Elmo. While Piers Morgan has responded to the list in a post, other podcasters have not shared a response as of this writing.Jeremy Kamali shared the updates on who was leading to emerge as the winnerAs mentioned, the musical artist shared the list of podcasters he selected for the alleged Antisemite of the Year Award. While he confirmed in the replies that he was “tallying” the votes that have been cast to choose a winner, he expressed gratitude to all those who participated.In between that, Jeremy Kamali also shared a screenshot, which shows that Nicholas J. Fuentes blocked him. Jeremy wrote along with the snap:“Somebody’s furious I forgot to add him to the list…..”Although he apologized for not adding Grok to the list, Kamali requested that the AI chatbot check the name that had appeared frequently. Jeremy wrote that it would be helpful to choose the top five podcasters to compete for the award.Kamali then shared another update on the Grok analysis, writing that Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson were leading in the top three. Jeremy posted another screenshot, featuring a response from Grok, which reads that the tool managed to find 116 accounts violating certain rules. Jeremy requested everyone to vote for anyone among the top three and disclosed in a reply:“Andrew Tate has withdrawn from the 2025 Antisemite of the year contest.”A new screenshot shared by Kamali in the replies also shows that he was blocked by Piers Morgan, and Jeremy addressed the same by writing;“At least somebody’s upset they made the list. The other candidates were wearing it like a badge of honor.”A user additionally claimed in the replies that Jeremy Kamali was scared to add Nicholas J. Fuentes to the list. However, Jeremy responded to the user by resharing the screenshot of Nicholas blocking him and questioned whether Nicholas was scared of him.Meanwhile, Jeremy Kamali has not shared any other details about the podcaster who has won the award.