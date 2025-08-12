  • home icon
  "Liar of the Year": Piers Morgan slams Jeremy Kamali's alleged '2025 Anti-Semite of the Year' list naming himself, Candace Owens & more

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 12, 2025 19:25 GMT
Celebrities Attend The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 - Source: Getty
Piers Morgan was included in the alleged list of Jeremy Kamali (Image via Getty)

Piers Morgan recently shared his response to Jeremy Kamali’s Antisemite of the Year list. Notably, Kamali’s list, which he posted through X (formerly Twitter) on August 11, 2025, also included Morgan’s name.

The media personality took to the same platform on Tuesday, August 12, to react, as he reshared the list of Kamali and wrote:

“Do you have an award for Liar of the Year? Or are you just going to hand it to yourself? I’ve never expressed a single anti-Semitic sentiment in my life.”

Although Jeremy Kamali has not responded to Piers Morgan’s reaction to the list, the former’s post originally included a collage of the podcasters he selected. In addition to Piers, others featured in the list were Candace Owens, Dave Smith, Bassem Youssef, Jackson Hinkle, Jake Shields, Dan Bilzerian, Andrew Tate, Hodgetwins, and Tucker Carlson.

also-read-trending Trending
The alleged list is intended to select one particular podcaster for the alleged Antisemite of the Year Award. The NBA analyst wrote along with the collage photo:

“It’s a close one this year. Who do you got?”

In the replies, Jeremy apologized for not including Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian in the list along with Grok and Elmo. While Piers Morgan has responded to the list in a post, other podcasters have not shared a response as of this writing.

Jeremy Kamali shared the updates on who was leading to emerge as the winner

As mentioned, the musical artist shared the list of podcasters he selected for the alleged Antisemite of the Year Award. While he confirmed in the replies that he was “tallying” the votes that have been cast to choose a winner, he expressed gratitude to all those who participated.

In between that, Jeremy Kamali also shared a screenshot, which shows that Nicholas J. Fuentes blocked him. Jeremy wrote along with the snap:

“Somebody’s furious I forgot to add him to the list…..”

Although he apologized for not adding Grok to the list, Kamali requested that the AI chatbot check the name that had appeared frequently. Jeremy wrote that it would be helpful to choose the top five podcasters to compete for the award.

Kamali then shared another update on the Grok analysis, writing that Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson were leading in the top three. Jeremy posted another screenshot, featuring a response from Grok, which reads that the tool managed to find 116 accounts violating certain rules. Jeremy requested everyone to vote for anyone among the top three and disclosed in a reply:

“Andrew Tate has withdrawn from the 2025 Antisemite of the year contest.”
A new screenshot shared by Kamali in the replies also shows that he was blocked by Piers Morgan, and Jeremy addressed the same by writing;

“At least somebody’s upset they made the list. The other candidates were wearing it like a badge of honor.”

A user additionally claimed in the replies that Jeremy Kamali was scared to add Nicholas J. Fuentes to the list. However, Jeremy responded to the user by resharing the screenshot of Nicholas blocking him and questioned whether Nicholas was scared of him.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Kamali has not shared any other details about the podcaster who has won the award.

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Know More
Edited by Maithreyi S
