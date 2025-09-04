"Maybe Drake was part of the problem?": Perez Hilton opines after Drizzy & Bobbi Althoff address their feud in new podcast interview 

In a long-awaited reunion, rapper Drake and podcaster Bobbi Althoff have publicly explained their falling out on the very first episode of her new podcast, Not This Again. This is their first public interview since their 2023 falling out, which included a social media unfollow and deletion of the original viral interview from the internet.

The conflict between Drake and Bobbi Althoff began after their first interview in July 2023. Soon after, speculation over their relationship intensified when Althoff's husband filed for divorce; however, Bobbi was adamant in denying any romantic involvement with the artist.

The situation escalated when she posted a video appearing bored at one of his concerts, leading to a digital severance. In the latest episode uploaded on September 2, the two described the argument that ended their friendship.

Bobbi Althoff admitted to sending an angry text to Drizzy at his Los Angeles concert in August 2023 that said, "F**k you." She further explained that the brief exchanges they had were tense leading up to the show, so she thought he was mad at her during the concert.

Drake admitted that at the first set break, he saw the text, got angry, then blocked her on all social channels and had the original interview removed. Drake shared his perspective about how her message made him feel as if he was being blamed for the bad things happening in her life. He said,

"You made me feel like our interview was the reason that your life was bad, and I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna get rid of the interview then, and you don’t ever have to see it ever again a day in your life.’”

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reacted to the exchange on his blog on September 3, writing,

"Ouch. Kinda sounds like maybe Drake was part of the problem? Or at least exacerbated things?"

Drake and Bobbi Althoff address feud, cite miscommunication and personal sensitivity

Bobbi Althoff explained that her text was simply an expression of her feelings, and not an attempt to shame him. She indicated that she could see the start of a real friendship with Drake, and when she felt he wasn't there for her in a time of crisis, she felt sadness for what could have been.

Drizzy also tied the situation back to other criticisms he had been given during his career and the broad spectrum of cultural criticism that has been made in response to address the allegations that he is a “culture vulture.” He shared with Bobbi that he was "really sensitive" when he was being called self-serving in his collaborations.

He indicated that he had taken all of that into account while responding to Bobbi Althoff.

"People will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a culture vulture.’ Or people will describe the collaborative efforts that I’ve put forth and the artists that I’ve picked up and lifted up or shone a light on as me taking,” he said. “They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that.”

It seems both parties have moved on from the dispute. Drake even shared that he was proud of how the initial interview helped shift the paradigm for how celebrities engage with digital creators. The episode ended with a sense of closure.

