Michael Knowles compares the Snow White movie being put through a “filter of liberalism” to viral AI Ghibli image trend on Ben Shapiro Show

YouTuber Michael Knowles recently shared his opinion on Snow White while speaking to Ben Shapiro on March 29, 2025. Notably, the live-action remake of the 1937 animated film features Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot playing the lead roles.

During his latest conversation, Ben Shapiro said that he did not enjoy making Michael Knowles suffer for any reason and that Knowles had to undergo the same as he went to watch the musical fantasy film that week.

Ben said that he wanted to know what Michael had to face while watching Snow White. Knowles said in his response that the first thing he had to suffer was that his company sent him to watch a children’s film as a single man during daytime on a Thursday. He added:

“That was the first part that was a little bit weird but I was basically the only person in the theatre. Very few people wanted to see this, even the little kids who like Disney movies, even they don’t seem to be turning up in droves for the movie.”

Michael said that the film was not up to the mark and began referring to his choices, saying that he likes movies that are usually rejected by the conservatives.

However, Knowles mentioned that the film is bad in many ways, apart from the fact that it is different from the original one. He added that everything about the movie is liberal. He further stated:

“You know how right now on social media everyone is turning every image ever produced into a Ghibli style Japanese anime picture. It basically.. this movie was like you took the original Snow White and just put everything through this filter of liberalism. It wasn’t through a filter of Japanese anime, it was through a filter of liberalism.”

Michael Knowles compared the Snow White remake to the original film

Speaking to Ben Shapiro, Michael Knowles said that although the main character of the film is considered to be a white person, the makers of the new film decided to avoid the same. Knowles said that if Moana, another film by Disney, is remade, no one is going to cast a “little Irish guy.”

Michael also said that the prince in Snow White has been replaced with a common criminal. He further stated:

“There is a prince-like figure. But he’s no longer a prince, he’s a criminal. And I think this plays first into the class politics of the left which hates even the very idea of aristocracy or nobility.”

Knowles began comparing the remake to the original film, saying that the latter focused on a kingdom where the main character is a princess set to take over her father’s position, who is a king.

Michael said that the kingdom elements of the film have been replaced with “democratic elements” and began addressing Snow White’s character by saying:

“The way that she wins over the kingdom is not by taking her rightful throne. It’s by flattering the guards who are trying to kill her. It’s basically by being a good retail politician the fact that she can shake hands and kiss babies is how she does it.”

Knowles seemingly made fun of how the main character defeated the Evil Queen by leading a large group of people to push her out. Although Michael claimed that the changes done to the remake happened for some reason, he alleged that they were in “favor of liberalism.”

Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White opened to mixed response after its release on March 21, 2025. The film has reportedly collected over $100 million at the box office so far.

