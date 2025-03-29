A scene from the live-action adaptation of Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer Snow White is currently going viral. The seven-second clip shows the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot, looking into the mirror as she asks someone:

Ad

"Are you against me too?"

After a brief pause, the Evil Queen swiftly turns around, tilts her neck, and asks again in a growl:

"Are you? Yes or no?"

One X user shared the clip and asked how the cameramen controlled their laughter while filming Gadot's scenes. Another individual quote-tweeted and found resemblance in Gadot's vocal delivery with Scooby-Doo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also chimed in and shared their reactions to her acting in the scene as well as the rest of the movie.

"the cameraman deserves an Oscar for not breaking character", wrote an X user.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I would have let out a huge laugh that would get me fired if I was the camera man cause wtf?", one more resonated.

"sounded like she was about to say ‘RIKES RAGGY’ and then vanish in a puff of glitter smoke", said another.

"Dont ever disrespect scooby like that again", one person wrote.

Ad

Some opined the film received negative reviews from viewers not because of Rachel Zegler, who starred in the eponymous role, but for Gal Gadot instead. They critiqued Gal's acting skills, remarking she could not emote the dialogue.

"How are people blaming zegler for the movie flopping when the reason's right there", said one.

"Now I know why it got a 1.8 star rating she can’t even look angry", another commented.

Ad

"i can't exactly pin point where but it feels like she lacks emotions", wrote one X user.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler's Snow White receives critical reception from viewers

Apart from the viral scene, viewers critiqued Gal Gadot's overall performance in the 2025 Snow White film. Many weren't content with Gadot's rendition of All Is Fair in the movie.

Ad

Expectant Disney fans who were awaiting the popular folktale's live-action remake were left desiring more, as they felt Gal Gadot's portrayal of the Evil Queen did not do justice to the character.

Alongside her acting, deemed subpar by many, Gadot's accent was also criticized.

The film has been facing criticism since its casting was revealed, as many took issue with Rachel Zegler in the titular role.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many noted Snow White got her name because she was born with "Skin white as snow, lips red as blood, and hair black as ebony", as described in the original 1812 tale by the Brothers Grimm. They argued Rachel Zegler did not fit the character description.

Disney also received backlash for deviating from the original storyline and interpolating a rather different approach to break away from the animated version's stereotypes.

Ongoing rumors about a possible feud between the leading stars, Gadot and Zegler, also surfaced online, adding to the drama.

Regardless, there were positive reviews from some viewers who defended Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot against the online backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback