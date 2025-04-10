"My security guy got married in my chapel"- Ed Sheeran reveals he built a pub and a chapel on his property to enjoy "intimate moments" with family

On April 9, Ed Sheeran appeared on the Call Her Daddy Podcast with Alexandra Cooper. Reflecting on some of the most unhinged moments of his life and career, Ed told the story behind his England home, where he built a private chapel and bar for spending "intimate moments" with his family.

Ad

Ed also shared the inspiration behind the pub, explaining that it was his way to relive his early years when he used to "let loose" and go to the pub to "blow off steam". However, due to security concerns, he could no longer do that, so instead, he decided to build his own pub in his England home.

"So there was a dilapidated barn on my land, so I was like we could just turn it into a pub and I bought an old pub off eBay," Sheeran said.

Ad

Trending

Besides the pub, Ed Sheeran has also built a chapel on his property. He explained that its purpose was to spend quality time with his family, away from the spotlight. He recalled spending special moments in the chapel, including having his security guy get married there.

"I know it sounds weird to build an infrastructure on your property where you don't have to leave it but I feel like there are certain moments you want to spend with your family and not have someone filming you while you're doing it, especially like Christmas or memorial or there's just certain like intimate moments you want to have like that," Ed explained.

Ad

Ed Sheeran continued:

"I let other people enjoy, like my security guy got married in my chapel and that was like really lovely."

Ad

"I was like, nothing's going to change the fact that that just happened"- Ed Sheeran, on his "most embarrassing" drunk moment

Further in the session, Alexandra Cooper asked Ed to share his most embarrassing drunk night out story. Ed opened up about a night that he had never shared on camera before, recalling how he ended up peeing in a hotel corridor, completely naked, and went to the lobby to ask the staff to let him get back in the room.

Ad

Ed Sheeran admitted that he asked his security guard to remove the CCTV footage, and after the mishap, he went back to his room and fell asleep.

"I went back to bed, cuz I was like nothing's going to change the fact that that just happened, you know I messaged my security guard and I was like "Please can you wipe the footage?" But yeah I was sort of like nothing's going to change and also like it's a very human mistake," Ed Sheeran said.

Ad

Alexandra Cooper and Ed Sheeran at Call Her Daddy Podcast(Image via YouTube/@CallHerDaddy)

Ed went on to explain the hotel staff's reaction and added:

Ad

"It was very much sort of like you could see their eyes widen and be like you're me, going "Please just don't ask and don't tell anyone."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Ed mentioned that he has stayed off alcohol. He explained that, due to his album release and constant travel around the world, he did not want to "add an extra layer of tiredness on that." This decision helped him feel more energized and relaxed.

Ad

Alexandra and the 34-year-old pop star further discussed his early insecurities, friendships with Hollywood stars, and learning from failures as they continued with the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Read more: When did Gilmore Girls end? Lauren Graham recalls she was "at a restaurant when her agent called" about the show's sudden cancellation

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More