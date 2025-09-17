  • home icon
  Ned Fulmer addresses "devastating" cheating scandal, reveals new podcast with wife Ariel three years after Try Guys exit

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 17, 2025 14:32 GMT
The Try Guys Celebrate Their New Book &quot;The Hidden Power Of F*cking Up&quot; - Source: Getty
Ned Fulmer attends a signing event for The Try Guys' new book "The Hidden Power Of F*cking Up" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on June 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Internet personality Ned Fulmer opened up about his cheating scandal that led to his departure from the Try Guys in 2022. In an exclusive interview with People published on September 16, Fulmer discussed the aftermath of admitting to cheating on his wife. The YouTuber also announced his new podcast, Rock Bottom, slated to drop on September 17.

In 2022, Ned Fulmer, who founded The Try Guys together with Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, admitted to cheating on his wife with one of the company's employees. The news became viral on the internet, and soon after, the other three cofounders of The Try Guys announced that Fulmer would no longer appear on videos with them.

Ahead of the release of his new podcast, Fulmer shared with the outlet that after a three-year hiatus from social media, he felt "ready" to share his story and "move on into a new chapter.” He reflected on the time when he came clean to his wife.

“That was most devastating to work through and to realize – how much pain I had caused her. If I were looking at a past version of myself, how I’d really want to change [is] the way I’d been interacting with her,” Fulmer said.
The internet fame added that at “many points” he doubted whether his relationship could withstand the strain following the cheating scandal. He shared that he attended therapy sessions and worked on his relationship with his wife.

“It’s certainly stronger than it was before. We have a much clearer sense of boundaries –understanding and respecting each other’s boundaries – as well as integrity and being direct with each other, even when it might be unpleasant,” Fulmer told the outlet.
While discussing his podcast Rock Bottom, Fulmer said he wanted to provide a platform for people to share their lowest points in life. In the first episode, Ned Fulmer would appear with his now separated wife, Ariel.

Ned Fulmer said that his podcast content would be different from his Try Guys era

Ned Fulmer and Ariel on the teaser of the 'Rock Bottom' podcast (Image via YouTube/@babysteps)

After being ousted from the Try Guys following the cheating scandal, Ned Fulmer is returning with a new podcast, Rock Bottom.

Speaking to People, Fulmer said his podcast would feature guests such as canceled internet personalities, individuals struggling with drug addiction, and convicted gang members, among others, who would share their lowest moments.

Reflecting on his time when he stayed away from content creation, Ned Fulmer said:

“It's made me a lot more interested in other people’s challenging times. When someone does something that they're really ashamed about or that is deeply traumatizing, life goes on. So what happens next?”
The former Try Guys member shared his experience of recording the first episode of the podcast with his wife, Ariel.

“The conversation was so brutal at times that we wanted to get up and walk out of the room... It’s one thing to talk about in a therapy setting. It’s a really hard thing to have that conversation in such a way where you know people are watching it. But once we watched the full episode, it was something we were really proud of,” Fulmer said.
Hours after People published the exclusive interview with Ned Fulmer, TMZ reported that Fulmer and his wife had separated. In its exclusive report, the outlet cited a source claiming the two were “no longer together romantically.” People also confirmed the news in a separate report later on Tuesday.

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
