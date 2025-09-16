"Setup for something inappropriate?" Perez Hilton reacts to Mark Ronson recalling time with Michael Jackson as a young teen

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to Mark Ronson recalling the time he spent with Michael Jackson during his teenage years. According to The Daily Mail, the British DJ and record producer admitted that the child abuse allegations against the pop icon made him “re-examine” his time meeting with Jackson in 1988.On Monday, September 15, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his blog to discuss how people who knew Michael Jackson in real life are remembering him. As per the media personality, Mark Ronson has also made it to the list of people who allegedly had “not so professional” encounters with the King of Pop. In his blog post, Perez Hilton mentioned that Mark reflected on spending time with MJ in his memoir, Night People: How To Be A DJ in ’90s NYC. Ronson detailed one night in particular when he met the late singer at a wild after-party in MJ’s hotel room. Reacting to Mark Ronson's encounter with MJ, Perez Hilton quipped:“An after-party with kids? Well, when you hear about the childish activities, the tenor of the festivities becomes a little clearer… One has to wonder… Was this a setup for something inappropriate? Playtime leading to something horrific?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his memoir, The Uptown Funk artist confirmed meeting Michael Jackson via his friend, Sean Lennon, who is the son of Beatles star John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Perez Hilton also noted that The Sun obtained an excerpt from Mark’s writing, which detailed the Academy Award winner remembering:“I think Michael hung out at Sean’s house and then the next night we went to see the Bad Tour. And then Michael had a big after-party in his hotel room.”The music producer, who is now 50 years old, admitted to meeting Michael Jackson at the age of 13. Detailing MJ’s alleged “crazy” likings, Mark further added:“He was just obsessed with throwing these soggies out the window — like taking big mounds of toilet paper and making them damp and then throwing them at parked cars. It’s so crazy to say it out loud.”Perez Hilton details Mark Ronson’s encounter with Michael JacksonIn his Monday blog post, Perez Hilton mentioned that Mark Ronson “loved being in the studio” as he wanted to learn from the pop icon. “Even at that time I already loved being in the studio. That was my obsession. I wanted to get a cool hook from Michael Jackson to take back. Like, ‘You guys go play and run around like kids, I am going to use this Michael Jackson meeting to like get something, get a song out of it,’” Ronson explained.Mark Ronson at the Los Angeles Premiere Of &quot;Resynator&quot; Hosted By Jimmy Jam (Image via Getty)While the artist confirmed in his memoir that “nothing weird” or “untoward” happened on the night he met MJ, he reminisced about the time when the late musician was accused. He explained:“Obviously with allegations that came later, of course it made me re-examine that event too many times. I wouldn’t say it’s a highlight of my childhood, but it was certainly one of the most memorable experiences. And of course I put it back through that lens a hundred times.”For the unversed, Michael Jackson died in 2009 of a cardiac arrest. The artist reportedly used Propofol as a sleep aid. Meanwhile, as per The Daily Mail, Jackson's musical career has reportedly been clouded by rumours of pedophilia since the 1990s.He was accused of s*xually abusing young children. Meanwhile, the allegations, reportedly made in 2019 by James Safechuck and Wade Robson in the bombshell documentary Leaving Neverland, were denied.