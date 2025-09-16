"Fans are NOT into this": Perez Hilton slams Fox Sports’ parody of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding in My Big Fat Chiefs Wedding

Podcaster Perez Hilton slammed Fox Sports’ parody video about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement, titled My Big Fat Chiefs Wedding, in his September 16, 2025, website article. Referring to the promo released by FOX NFL on September 14, 2025, ahead of the massive Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Hilton remarked:“Fans are NOT into this Tayvis spoof!”In his article, Perez Hilton further explained that the network drew inspiration for the parody of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement from the popular rom-com My Big Fat Greek Wedding. He also pointed out that Fox Sports’ unusual creative choice was to “poke fun” at the couple’s engagement.Hilton further noted that the parody featured Brett Gelman, best known for his role as Murray Bauman in Stranger Things. Referring to the exaggerated way Gelman portrayed Travis Kelce in the promo, Hilton remarked that it felt less like playful humor and more like a deliberate jab at the NFL star.“No offense to the comic actor, but… We know y’all are intending disrespect when this is who y’all picked for the hunky NFL star!” he said.Beyond the casting, Hilton argued that the entire skit was poorly received. He explained that Swifties were not only irritated by Fox’s decision to make Taylor Swift “the butt of several jokes,” but also overwhelmed by “secondhand embarrassment” from what many saw as “cringy comedy.”Perez Hilton critiques Fox NFL’s Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement parody promoTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via Getty Images)In his website article, Perez Hilton also critiqued several scenes from the promo of the parody video about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement, titled My Big Fat Chiefs Wedding.The video, uploaded to X by Fox NFL, began with clips of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce accompanied by a voiceover declaring:“She’s one of the most successful musical artists in the world, and he’s six-foot-five, but somehow they still found love.”The scene then shifted to Brett Gelman, dressed in Kelce’s iconic number 87 jersey, portraying the NFL star in a locker room setting. His “Travis” character announced to teammates that he was getting married, only for the voiceover to chime in again with the quip that “falling in love was the easy part,” while the real challenge would be “meeting his football family.”The locker room jokes continued with a fake Patrick Mahomes questioning whether Kelce’s fiancée might only be after his “money,” while another teammate asked him where she was from. When the actor responded, “an hour outside of Philly,” the entire room groaned, referencing the Chiefs’ rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles.Referring to this locker room interaction, Hilton remarked that this scene was “SUPER cringy” to watch.In the promo video, the locker room scene was then juxtaposed with an outdoor sketch featuring an actor playing Chiefs head coach Andy Reid attempting to train an actress dressed as Taylor Swift. She was shown fumbling on the field, unable to catch a football.Commenting on this portrayal, Hilton, in his website article, remarked:“Of course, they had to make her a dumb blonde because how else to portray a woman, right? There’s even a joke about T-Swizzle getting smacked in the face with a football while acting ditzy.”He further explained that this particular scene frustrated Taylor Swift’s fans, noting that her loyal followers would “always go to bat (er, pass?) for their queen” when they felt someone was “bullying” her. Hilton also argued that presenting Swift as clumsy and ditzy was bound to provoke backlash.The parody’s humor continued with “little quips,” such as “Taylor’s Version” playbooks being handed out to the team.Even NSYNC’s Joey Fatone appeared via FaceTime, humorously refusing to participate because he was a Giants fan. The actor playing Travis Kelce then quipped that he was more of a “Backstreet Boys fan”, referring to NSYNC’s 2000s song Bye Bye Bye. Reflecting on the overall production, Perez Hilton concluded that the sketch was overstuffed.“Man, this thing is chock full of timely references, huh? Man, if someone over at Fox Sports is wondering why their Mad TV packet didn’t get them an interview, we have a theory,” he said.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, through a joint Instagram post sharing photos from the proposal.At present, Swift is preparing for the release of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, scheduled to drop on October 3, 2025.Kelce, on the other hand, is focused on the football season, with the Kansas City Chiefs set to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 1 pm ET.