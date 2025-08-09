"No sense of humour": Piers Morgan responds after Dionne Warwick blasts podcaster over Beyoncé’s Levi’s ad criticism

Piers Morgan has responded to Dionne Warwick, who criticized him for a post related to Beyoncé's Levi's ad campaign, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on August 4, 2025. Morgan alleged in the post at the time that Beyoncé was culturally appropriating the late actress, Marilyn Monroe.
Dionne called out Morgan on the same platform around three days later, on August 7, and the latter has now retweeted a post, originally shared by the outlet NewsToter, on August 9.
NewsToter's post includes a link to their news piece, where they discussed Dionne's criticism of Piers Morgan. The media personality wrote in the new post with a laughing emoji:
“I love @Beyonce … I hate people who have no sense of humour.”
Dionne, a well-known singer and actress, initially retweeted a post by Pop Crave that mentioned Morgan's allegations against the Dreamgirls star. Warwick addressed the same and referred to Morgan by writing:
“Getting involved in women’s business again, I see…”
Morgan's post, which originally led to Warwick's reaction, featured a photo of Beyoncé, also known as wearing a Levi's denim outfit. While Warwick responded to Morgan, Piers also replied in the comments section by claiming that his post was a joke.
Although Piers and Dione had an exchange of words online, Beyoncé has not responded to Morgan's post, as of this writing. Morgan responded to another reply by stating that he was unable to believe the fact that people were taking his post about Beyoncé seriously, and added:
“I forgot the woke brigade have zero sense of humour.”
Beyoncé and Levi’s partnership comes to an end with a new commercial
The singer and songwriter launched a new collaboration with Levi's around a year ago, in September 2024, according to Vibe magazine. The partnership has now concluded with a commercial featuring the Fade to Black star. Notably, the collaboration was a part of the brand's campaign called REIMAGINE.
The video of the commercial was shared by Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, through Instagram on August 4, 2025. Titled Chapter 4: The Denim Cowboy, it featured The Lion King star in different denim outfits, and her song Levii's Jeans was also used in the commercial, as it can be heard throughout the 90-second ad.
The Love on Top singer shared the video through her official YouTube channel the same day. As of this writing, it has garnered over 900,000 views. According to Vibe magazine, the outfits used by the 43-year-old in the ad are from the latest denim collection of the brand, titled Beyoncé X Levi's, which was launched on August 7, 2025.
Furthermore, certain sequences and extended cuts were added from the other three Levi's ads featuring the Lemonade star, titled Launderette, Pool Hall, and Refrigerator. Melina Matsoukas has directed the latest commercial, as stated by Vibe magazine.
The Houston, Texas native's latest album, Cowboy Carter, received a positive response after its release in 2024. It also emerged as a winner in two categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The album also grabbed the top spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts after its release.