  Perez Hilton claims Jennifer Aniston may have "soft-launched" her alleged romance with Jim Curtis on Instagram: Details explored

Perez Hilton claims Jennifer Aniston may have “soft-launched” her alleged romance with Jim Curtis on Instagram: Details explored

By Diana George
Modified Sep 09, 2025 14:06 GMT
81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has suggested that actress Jennifer Aniston may have subtly confirmed her latest romance with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis via a social media post. Hilton's speculation follows an Instagram post from the Friends star, which Hilton assumes is meant to be a way of "soft-launching" the new relationship.

Jennifer Aniston's alleged romance with Jim Curtis first gained attention in July 2025, after the pair was photographed while vacationing on a yacht in Mallorca. Since then, they have been spotted on several double dates in both New York City and Los Angeles with Aniston's closest friends, which include Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid, Jason Bateman, and Amanda Anka.

As reported by People, friends of The Morning Show star have said that Aniston has not felt this connection in a relationship in a long time. They have described Curtis as having a "calm and secure energy" that she "loves."

also-read-trending Trending

The event that led Perez Hilton to comment occurred on September 7th. Aniston posted an 18-image Instagram carousel titled "Thank you summer," a look at various times shared with friends like Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, glimpses of her workouts, and pictures with her dogs.

Slide 17 of the post featured the back of a man's head admiring a sunset over the ocean. While the man's face was not visible, Hilton and other netizens immediately deduced that the person was Jim Curtis.

Hilton called it a "soft launch," a subtle, often ambiguous, public acknowledgment of a new romantic relationship on social media. He wrote on his blog:

"This isn’t just a summer fling! Jennifer Aniston just soft-launched her romance with Jim Curtis!"
Jim Curtis encourages Jennifer Aniston to "slow down," sources reveal

This Instagram activity fits with reports regarding the seriousness of the relationship. Sources told People that Jim Curtis, author and transformational coach, advised Jennifer Aniston to "turn inwards and slow down a bit" and "really appreciate and feel proud of everything she's built."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Curtis has publicly supported her by attending an event for her LolaVie haircare line in Los Angeles in August. The source said Curtis was "lowkey engaging, laughing" and "seemed very happy to be there to support Jen."

Although neither Aniston nor Curtis has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, commentators like Perez Hilton suspect that this is more than a summer romance.

"Looks like she had an amazing summer! Things really must be heating up in the romance if she’s ready to soft-launch him! Exciting!" Hilton wrote.

Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Edited by Diana George
