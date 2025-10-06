Russell Brand says he is "taking some time off" to "cultivate a deeper relationship with God," seemingly referring to Charlie Kirk's death

English comedian and podcaster Russell Brand recently told his followers that he was &quot;taking some time off&quot; to &quot;cultivate a deeper relationship with God.&quot; On October 6, 2025, the podcaster took to his X account to post a clip announcing his break. In the post, Brand said he wanted to take time to figure out if he could be of any use in this &quot;fraught, tense and often ugly space.&quot;He seemingly alluded to conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination as he noted that the world was filled with &quot;so much hate, so many lies, and now deaths.&quot; For those uninformed, Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. In the clip, Russell Brand also spoke about reflecting on whether what he offered was what the world needed, adding that he might move to a cabin and live with his children if he decided he had nothing to offer.&quot;So I'm going to take some time off and think about what to do next...I'm going to take this opportunity to cultivate a deeper relationship with God, reflect on what's happening in this culture, and ... you know what they say is, 'what you have to offer is what the world needs,' and if I have nothing to offer that the world needs, and that'll take care of itself, won't it? Maybe a little cabin somewhere and be with my beautiful, beautiful children,&quot; he said.According to his website, Russell Brand has multiple podcasts. His first one, titled Under The Skin, is defined by IMDb as an &quot;interview series&quot; that &quot;examines what's beneath the surface - of the people we admire, the ideas that define our time, and the history we're told.&quot; It ran between 2017 and 2022.His current podcast is titled Stay Free with Russell Brand. Additionally, he had previously hosted the meditative podcast Above the Noise.Russell Brand reacted to Bob Vylan's controversial comments after Charlie Kirk's deathEnglish punk rap duo Bob Vylan courted controversy after referring to Charlie Kirk as a &quot;piece of s**t&quot; following the conservative podcaster's death during a show in Amsterdam. According to the Guardian, the band's frontman, who goes by Bobby Vylan, said:“The pronouns was/were. Cause if you chat s**t you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of s**t. F**k the fascists, f**k the Zionists, get out there and fight there, get out there and meet them in the streets, get out there and let them know that you do not f**king stand by them, you understand me?”Nicholas Lissack @NicholasLissackLINKThe rapper Bob Vylan, who went viral earlier this year for his vile “death to the IDF” chant at Glastonbury, is now celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk.He even incited further violence, declaring, “if you chat s—t, you will get banged.”Enough is enough. Prosecute him.During the September 16 episode of his podcast, Russell Brand reacted to Bob Vylan's comments. The British comedian and actor stated that he was initially shocked but later understood that most of it was performance, recounting an incident of his dressing up like Osama bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks when he was an MTV presenter for the shock value.Furthermore, Russell Brand added that while he was shocked due to his &quot;personal connection&quot; with Kirk, the conservative activist would have the &quot;spiritual maturity and fortitude to approach&quot; Bob Vylan's comments with forgiveness.“So I’m trying to hold in my mind my own tendency towards shock, foolish conduct myself. I’m like, really impacted by my own personal connection to Charlie Kirk when I’ve been in trouble and been attacked, Charlie Kirk’s a person has stuck up for me and defended me and like, that’s one less person in the world that’s going to do that now...I reckon that Charlie Kirk would have the spiritual maturity and fortitude to approach even that with forgiveness,&quot; he said.Russell Brand had previously appeared on Charlie Kirk's eponymous show, which aired on August 8, 2025. Additionally, the British comedian was recently announced as one of the speakers at OU's campus as part of Turning Point USA's “The Turning Point Tour.” The event is reportedly scheduled for October 16 in the McCasland Field House.