Amid divorce rumors surrounding Hailey and Justin Bieber, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared insights on Justin's recent Instagram post, which shows him cozying up with his wife on the beach in Mallorca, Spain.

Reacting to the Sorry singer's Instagram post, Perez Hilton posted a blog link from his self-titled website on X.

"Selena Gomez's ex is being rich and in love with his wife! #JustinBieber," Hilton captioned the post.

In his blog, Hilton wrote that Justin's photo with his wife "says it all," suggesting he is "shutting down" divorce rumours.

The picture posted on July 9 shows Justin and Hailey sitting near the beach, with Justin holding her waist with one hand and resting his head on her shoulder. He captioned the photo with several heart-eye emojis.

"Cute!" Hilton remarked.

Per Page Six, the picture was taken before the couple enjoyed their dinner at La Universal Port d’Andratx restaurant.

Three days ago, Justin posted another picture with his wife on his Instagram handle, showing him hugging her as they sat on a balcony overlooking the sea.

"My forever n always," Justin captioned the post.

Per the outlet, the couple was spotted having lunch at the exclusive Gran Folies beach club, sitting across from each other, on Monday.

"We're glad to see them enjoying some quality time together!" Hilton wrote.

"Maybe she’s not Mrs. Bieber anymore" — Perez Hilton earlier reacted to Kylie Jenner's private chat involving Hailey Bieber, sparking divorce rumors

In another June 28 blog post on his self-titled website, Perez Hilton reviewed Kylie Jenner's Instagram story, shared a day earlier.

Jenner's Instagram story featured a screenshot of a group chat titled Love Island, where the Rhode founder and others were texting about the show using invisible ink to avoid spoilers for viewers.

"The group chat when not everyone has watched the latest episode," Kylie captioned her Instagram Story.

Pointing at the screenshot, Hilton noted that Kylie had saved Hailey's name under her maiden name, "Hailey Rhode."

"Among the members of the group was one very active texter — Hailey Bieber! Except… Maybe she’s not Mrs. Bieber anymore?" Perez Hilton stated.

However, Perez pointed out that the 28-year-old's skincare brand, Rhode, which she recently sold to e.l.f Beauty for $1 billion is named after her middle name, suggesting it must be "special to her."

Hilton added that this might be why Kylie saved her contact as "Hailey Rhode" instead of using her husband's last name.

He also noted that in the screenshot, Kylie had saved other group members' names using nicknames such as "Victoria Princess," which could mean "Hailey Rhode" is just a nickname for her.

In other news, American model Hailey Bieber sold her skincare brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, as confirmed on May 28.

The deal includes $600 million in cash, $200 million in stock, and $200 million in future payments based on the brand’s growth over three years. Hailey will stay involved as Chief Creative Officer, Head of Innovation for Rhode, and as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.

