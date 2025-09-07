Shannon Sharpe's net worth: Fortune explored as Gabriella Zuniga demands to be called “the Don” following alleged settlement

Shannon Sharpe recently found himself at the center of online speculation after Gabriella Zuniga, the former O*lyF*ns model who accused him of s*xual assault and ra*pe, made a cryptic social media post following the settlement of her lawsuit against him. On Saturday (September 6, 2025), Zuniga shared a now-deleted mirror selfie on Instagram captioned:

"From now on, when you see me, refer to me as Gabriella Zuniga, Ma’am, or Boss" (as per Complex).

Her post came shortly after she announced her retirement from O*lyF*ns last month. That announcement followed confirmation from Sharpe’s legal team on July 18, 2025, that they had settled Zuniga's $50 million lawsuit against him.

While the exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, Zuniga’s post fueled speculation online that the settlement far exceeded an earlier assumed $10 million offer. This, in turn, led fans to question the size of Sharpe’s fortune.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shannon Sharpe had an estimated net worth of $30 million. His fortune was a combination of his 14-season NFL earnings with lucrative media ventures. The latter included his roles as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, co-host of Fox Sports’ Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, his stint on ESPN’s First Take, and his popular podcast Club Shay Shay.

During his NFL career, Sharpe earned approximately $22.3 million in salary and ranked among the top earners of his era. While his ESPN salary remained undisclosed, industry insiders believed it could be in the high eight-figure range.

More about Gabriella Zuniga’s lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe (Image via Getty Images)

As per an NBC News report dated April 22, 2025, Shannon Sharpe was accused of r*pe, s*xual assault, and battery in a Nevada lawsuit filed on April 20, 2025. The complaint alleged that Sharpe used his fame to "manipulate, control, subjugate and violate women."

At the time of the filing, Gabriella Zuniga was identified as ‘Jane Doe’ in court documents.

In her lawsuit, she claimed she was 19 in 2023 when she met Sharpe at a Los Angeles gym. According to the filing, this encounter led to a nearly two-year "rocky consensual relationship," during which Sharpe allegedly acted aggressively and repeatedly assaulted her. One of the most serious accusations stated:

"After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff, a woman more than thirty years younger than he, and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and r*ped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no.’"

The lawsuit also sought $50 million in damages for what the plaintiff described as "pain and suffering, psychological and emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, and humiliation" (As per The Guardian).

Sharpe later denied all accusations and publicly revealed Zuniga’s identity while addressing the lawsuit on social media. However, the case was officially dismissed with prejudice on July 18, 2025, following a private settlement.

That same day, Zuniga’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, released a statement on X, writing:

"On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client…I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."

Tony Buzbee @TonyBuzbee2 JANE DOE V. SHANNON SHARPE On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful

According to The Cut report dated July 22, 2025, Zuniga later shared, and quickly deleted, an Instagram post announcing she would no longer create content for O*lyF*ns. But she did not mention the lawsuit directly.

Sharpe, meanwhile, faced professional fallout once the case ended. He had stepped back from ESPN in April when the lawsuit was first filed. But less than two weeks after the settlement, he was formally let go from the network. ESPN did not issue a public explanation for his exit.

At present, Shannon Sharpe continues to host his popular podcasts Nightcap with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Club Shay Shay on YouTube.

