"She's literally nervous"— Netizens react to clip of Jonathan Majors playing 'this or that' on Keke Palmer's allegedly cancelled podcast episode 

Keke Palmer, the host of the podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, seemingly dropped her interview with Jonathan Majors after facing backlash. According to the Daily Beast's report dated April 8, 2025, the whole episode was taped, and a short clip of Palmer interviewing Majors was released to promote the interview.

In that clip, the actor was seen playing “This or That” with Palmer, where he chose “owning the past” over “rewriting the future.” However, later, on April 8, the interview with Jonathan Majors was dropped, and another interview with rapper Kash Doll was released instead.

On April 9, 2025, user Pop Base shared the news on X.

"Keke Palmer has seemingly scrapped her podcast episode with Jonathan Majors. The episode, (which was set to air today), has been replaced with a different episode featuring Kash Doll," the news read.

The post went viral, with netizens sharing their reaction to this sudden change. One user on X reposted Pop Base’s post with the short video clip of the interview sneak-peak that was previously released during promotion, with the caption "this is so embarrassing." A user commented under this video repost, observing how Palmer looked nervous in the clip.

"She's literally nervous, when she's the one interviewing," the user wrote.

Some netizens referenced Palmer in the original post by Pop Base, appreciating her for listening to her fans and not posting the whole interview.

"W KEKE. I KNEW she’d do the right thing," a netizen wrote.

"Honestly, proud of her for taking control before it spiraled,” another netizen remarked.

"It's really good she did something about it, it clearly wouldn't have been good for her career," another X user observed.

Some netizens, however, speculated that Palmer only cancelled the video because of all the backlash she received, as she did not want to be involved in a controversy.

"All the backlash she got. Lmaoo no wonder it was scrapped," one user commented.

"Is this a move to distance from controversy or a strategic publicity shift," another X user queried.

"Good but the damage is done. This only happened cuz of the backlash she got. That’s the only reason why," another X user remarked.

Jonathan Majors is no longer playing Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives At Court For Closing Arguments In Domestic Violence Trial (Image via Getty)

Jonathan Majors played Kang the Conquerer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's televison series Loki, and the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

According to an April 8, 2024 report by BBC, Majors was accused by his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, of domestic violence. The incident occurred in a car in New York, where Jabbari reportedly saw a text from another woman on Majors’ phone that read:

“Wish I was kissing you right now.”

According to the report, the prosecutors for Jabbari explained that when she took the phone from him, Majors “grabbed her, twisted her arm behind her back and hit her in the head to get it back." According to their statement, Jabbari sustained a fractured finger, bruising, and a cut behind her ear due to this incident.

Jonathan Majors was convicted of assault and harassment on April 8, 2024, as reported by The Guardian. He was sentenced to a year-long domestic violence intervention program but avoided jail time

However, on November 22, 2024, as reported by NPR, Jabbari dismissed her civil lawsuit against Majors. As per reports, the attorneys jointly agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice.

Post his conviction, Jonathan Majors faced significant professional fallout. He was dropped from multiple projects, including his prominent role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At present, Jonathan Majors is busy with the promotional activity of his long-delayed film, Magazine Dreams, released recently on March 21, 2025.

