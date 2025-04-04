"She had me weak, I can’t lie": Jack Harlow talks about how he was attracted to the "Asian girl" in Harry Potter

Jack Harlow recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 4, 2025, where he spoke about his childhood and teenage years. Besides, he also opened up on his attraction to the Harry Potter books and how the character Cho Chang left an impact on him.

During the latest conversation, host Alex Cooper said that she did not have any knowledge that the singer was a “Harry Potter stan.” Cooper then questioned him about his favorite character from the fantasy novel and film franchise, and Jack Harlow responded by referring to Cho Chang.

“She had me weak, I can’t lie. She had me open reading that sh*t. The details J.K. Rowling used to bring it.” he said.

Alex Cooper then asked Jack Harlow whether he put the Harry Potter book down, which led him to discuss about his s*xual awakening. He added:

“Damn I just realized I’ve been waiting for a chance (to discuss his awakening). Just right opportunity up until Jimmy Fallon wanted to talk about it so. There is someone here at this right up your alley.”

Cho was a student at Hogwarts, where she joined the Ravenclaw Quidditch team, eventually becoming a seeker. Although she was initially dating Cedric Diggory, Chang became romantically linked to Harry Potter after Diggory's death. However, they separated when Dumbledore’s Army was betrayed by Cho’s friend Marietta Edgecombe.

Jack Harlow and Doja Cat’s collaborative single was released last month

The Louisville native is also trending in the headlines after he joined Doja Cat for a song titled Just Us, which came out on March 21, 2025. Notably, the single arrived around two days after Jack announced it through Instagram with a photo where he and Doja were posing inside a kitchen. The caption reads:

“Just Us ft @dojacat … Friday.”

In addition, the music video of the single also came out on the same day when the single was originally released. With a runtime of two minutes and 56 seconds, the video had received about 10 million views as of this article's writing.

The collaboration between Jack Harlow and Doja Cat happened around five years after the former claimed during an Instagram Live session that he had a crush on Doja for a long time, as per Billboard. This happened after Jack was heard telling Doja:

“I need to talk to you for a second though. People thought we were dating because your man apparently looks like me.”

According to Complex, Doja Cat exited the live session a few months later since her wig was coming out. Doja also addressed the same during an interview with E! News in 2022 and said:

“My wig was peeling off and I noticed that and I was like, ‘Oh, gotta go, bye.’ Not that I care about that thing usually.”

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow has not announced any new album, and his last major project was Jackman., which debuted on the eighth position on the US Billboard 200. Furthermore, he was also seen in the heist comedy film, The Instigators, which was released last year and featured Matt Damon.

