"Something is wrong with him" — Damon Wayans compares Kanye West to a "homeless man in the street" on Club Shay Shay podcast

On April 2, comedian Damon Wayans appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast, hosted by former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, and shared his thoughts on Kanye West. The duo discussed various aspects of Wayans's personal life, including his work, divorce, and health, before discussing Kanye.

Sharpe asked Wayans a question about his hit TV show In Living Color (1990). He inquired if Kanye West might have been one of the subjects of Wayans' sketches on the show, which prompted Wayans to discuss Kanye's recent behavior.

Wayans expressed concern about West’s unpredictable behavior, comparing the rapper to a “homeless man in the street" and suggesting that Ye needs compassion rather than condemnation. He expressed his love for Kanye and acknowledged his wrongdoings, but he attributed Ye's comments to his mental health, implying that he was "sick."

"What Kanye is doing is wild, but when you see a homeless person in the street and they're talking to themselves, you can't be mad at them, something's wrong, theyre sick," Wayans said. "There's something wrong with him. I don't listen to the homeless man yelling stuff, thinking, "oh, he mean that". He don't mean that, it's just coming out."

Wayans further said that West needs a father figure, such as an uncle or a loved one, to pull him aside and give him advice. However, Wayans expressed doubts about whether this figure exists in Kanye's life.

"You need an uncle to grab him; "Hey, come here, boy, let me talk to you. You don't say that, you don't do that. Somebody who he loves and respects. Does he have that in his life? I don't know," he said.

More about Kanye West's statements

Kanye West has consistently attracted media scrutiny in recent years due to his controversial political remarks, disputes with other musicians, and public struggles with mental health.

On March 30, internet personality DJ Akademiks interviewed Kanye in his hotel room. The interview began with Ye wearing a black, KKK-inspired hoodie and cloak.

West discussed his previous marriage to Kim Kardashian, stating that he "didn’t want to have children with this person." He also voiced his frustration regarding his parental rights, alleging that the Kardashian "mob" had total control over their children.

“No, that was my fault. I take it. I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her. But that wasn’t God’s plan,” Ye said.

Kanye West also shared his thoughts on Drake's rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. Ye and Drake have maintained a love-hate relationship over the years, and the former seemed to express his loyalty to Drizzy amid the ongoing feud.

“One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important," Ye said.

Ye also discussed some of his previous statements, voicing his reasons for dissing Playboi Carti, Jay-Z, Beyonce's children, and the late Virgil Abloh.

In other news, Kanye West unexpectedly released his visual album, Bully, nearly two weeks ago. Originally scheduled for release on June 15, 2025, to coincide with his daughter North West's birthday, the album was surprise-dropped three months earlier, on March 18.

Hype Williams produced and directed the album, which also features a cameo by West's son, Saint West.

