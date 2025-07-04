"Stop condescending us!"— Candace Owens blasts Meghan Markle for linking "fake" sounding family ritual to As Ever brand

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has set her sights on Meghan Markle, criticizing the Duchess of Sussex for a “condescending” and “self-indulgent” story she told about her parenting habits, one that Markle attached to the messaging of her lifestyle brand, As Ever. In a YouTube video uploaded on July 3, 2025, Owens broke down a brief video of Meghan Markle's interview with Drew Barrymore, where she explained how she tapes herself reciting bedtime stories for her two kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, when she’s away on business.

"I always make it a point when I'm traveling, if I can't do bedtime stories with my kids, I'll pack a really thin book, videotape myself reading it, and send it so whoever's with them or 'Papa' can say, 'Here's Mama reading your bedtime story,'" the Duchess explained.

She presented it as a way of showing up for each other, which she tied to the message of her brand. However, Candace Owens seemed to dislike Meghan's statements, calling the ordeal "condescending."

"This is supposed to be relatable. This isn't relatable at all. First off, it sounds fake. It sounds self-indulgent...Stop condescending us!" Owens said.

Candace Owens' comments about Meghan Markle explored

Candace Owens said that she was so "enraged" watching Meghan Markle's interview clip that she sent the video to her producers, asking them if maybe she was just tired. Her producer replied:

"There is something incredibly condescending about the way that she speaks to us."

Owens then went on to criticize the notion of Markle dramatically filming herself reading Green Eggs and Ham while traveling and sending it to Prince Harry for him to play to their children instead of just reading to them himself.

"Papa's in bed with the kids. That's normal. And I say, 'Show them the video of me reading the book as opposed to you just being a dad and reading the book.' That annoys me," Owens stated.

Owens claimed that the anecdote was not about being a good mom, but rather was about Markle making herself the center of attention.

"It makes you sound like really kind of into yourself in a way. Like, that's just not necessary. It's annoying for your kids who are three and five and therefore don't have an attention span to watch mom read a book...There's something condescending and unbelievable about it and annoying for her children."

The controversy comes as Meghan Markle's brand As Ever keeps making headlines. The lifestyle label has experienced lightning-fast sellouts since launching in April 2025, with its most recent restock, which now includes new rosé wine, hitting virtual shelves and selling out in mere hours.

However, the brand has not been without criticism. The wine’s release on July 1, Princess Diana’s birthday, was accused of bad timing, given the princess’s tragic death in a car crash that involved a drunk driver.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield called the move "tone-deaf" and "insensitive," while, according to Reality Tea, reports suggested Prince Harry was unhappy with the date choice.

As Ever's Napa Valley Rosé wine was launched on July 1, 2025.

