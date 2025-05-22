"That can form the attachment": Dr. Lisa Fontes & Laura Coates discuss the idea of "trauma bonding" cited by Dr. Dawn Hughes in the Diddy trial

As Sean "Diddy" Combs’ trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges enters its second week, forensic psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes took the stand on May 21, 2025, as a "blind expert" to explain to jurors what trauma bonding was. Hughes' explanation of this dynamic could potentially help jurors make better sense of the abuse allegations made against Combs by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

To break down this issue, CNN legal analyst Laura Coates interviewed Dr. Lisa Fontes, a professor and expert on coercive control in relationships and domestic violence. Their conversation also revealed what makes it difficult for victims like Ventura to leave abusive relationships and why they may choose to stay.

Dr. Hughes, known for her testimony in high-profile cases like R. Kelly, and the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, described trauma bonding as an emotional attachment that forms when an abuser alternates between cruelty and affection.

Victims, isolated and manipulated, may cling to moments of kindness while rationalizing or suppressing abuse. Coates expanded on this during her conversation with Dr. Fontes:

"You might be so demoralized, or ashamed, or denigrated in some way, that you find yourself unable to talk to anyone else. But guess who knows everything? The abuser. And that can form the attachment."

Dr. Dawn Hughes' statements made during the Diddy trial explored

On May 21, 2025, Dr. Lisa Fontes and Laura Coates analyzed Dr. Dawn Hughes' statements while testifying for the Diddy trial. As per The Washington Post, Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently on trial for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The artist has pleaded not guilty.

Fontes expanded on Hughes' statements and explored the idea of trauma bonding, stating:

"She's isolated because she doesn't have contact with many people... contact alone where she can speak freely... No one would understand. But who understands that? Sean Combs, because he was there... And even though it's a world that causes her pain, it's a world that she can talk about with him. He also undoubtedly, occasionally gave her comfort."

Fontes also noted that a victim of domestic violence would say things to safeguard themselves and appease their abuser.

"A domestic violence victim will please and appease the abuser or use fawning... to try to deescalate, to try to keep the abuser happy, to try keep the abuser in a good mood. And that's where we come to those texts," she said.

Fontes added:

"Those texts, 'I love you,' 'I'm looking forward to the freak-off.' Those kinds of texts are another way to please and appease the abuser. They should not be used to judge how she was actually feeling in any given moment. If she was feeling great fear, but she wanted to be safe, she is going to try to keep him happy."

According to Indiatimes, Diddy's ex-assistant George Kaplan also testified in the trial, stating that he had worked 100-hour weeks. He was allegedly asked to purchase drugs for the rapper and clean up his hotel rooms, where he had found liquor, drugs, and baby oil.

Rapper Kid Cudi, who was previously in a relationship with Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, took the stand on May 22, 2025.

