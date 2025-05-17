On May 16, 2025, YouTuber Melanie King gave her insights on the ongoing high-profile criminal sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Melanie discussed Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura's ongoing testimony and showed skepticism towards Combs' attorney's claims that Cassie "had this robust system of support of friends," and she was not "isolated." King said:

"The Defense claimed that Cassie has this robust system of support, of friends, all these people she had around, trying to imply that she was not isolated as she has claimed. Cassie countered again and said, ‘These individuals were not my friends, but babysitters assigned by Diddy', to monitor her for over seven years."

Melanie added:

"She went on to say that they reported her actions to Diddy, and this reinforces her lack of autonomy, and it supports the prosecution's claims of trafficking allegations."

The YouTuber explained that Cassie Ventura's testimony contradicted the defence's claims that portray Cassie as a "socially connected and independent woman."

King further spoke about the Me & U singer's testimony from May 15, where the former recalled an incident from 2009 on their way home to an event when Combs slammed her face against the car, which left her bruised. Cassie testified that this happened in the presence of Combs' staff member, who chased her when she tried to escape, as reported by The Economic Times on May 15, 2025.

Ventura further alleged that she was taken to the London Hotel in Los Angeles, where she stayed for a week after Combs ordered his staff to keep an eye on her until her bruises healed.

"I wanted to go home to my mum," Cassie stated.

Reflecting on Cassie's testimony, Melanie King said.

"I think babysitters is not a good enough term. These were enforcers of Diddy to keep control over her, to make sure she stayed in line."

Melanie King on Diddy allegedly dragging Cassie Ventura to a freak-off

On Wednesday, Cassie Ventura took the witness stand for the third consecutive day, where she recalled her 29th birthday, which she was celebrating at the Blind Dragon club in West Hollywood for karaoke with her friends and Combs.

She alleged that during the celebration, Sean Combs pressured her to have a "freak-off" with him, as reported by the New York Post on May 14, 2025.

"I told him I wanted to stay out and celebrate with my friends. In my mind, I didn’t want to have the burden of doing that that night."

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala (Image via Getty)

The same outlet reported Cassie's claims that Combs pulled her out "so many times" that she "gave up."

Reflecting on Cassie's comments, Melanie noted:

"That 29th birthday thing in the middle of friends and family that highlights just how devious this was. But she [Cassie Ventura] still saw them as some people close to her."

According to the BBC reports published on May 13, 2025, Sean Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, two charges of sex trafficking, and two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. Since his arrest on September 16, 2024, he has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life.

