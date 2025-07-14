"This is criminal" — Kjersti Flaa reveals bombshell subpoena from Blake Lively, accuses actress' legal team of lying about it being fake

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently accused Blake Lively’s legal team of deception after receiving a subpoena demanding her private YouTube and financial records — a legal request she claimed the actress’s attorneys had initially denied issuing. The legal battle, connected to Blake Lively’s feud with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, has now ensnared a minimum of 16 content creators.

Ad

Kjersti Flaa, the creator behind the YouTube channel Flaawsome Talk, said in her latest video that she was subpoenaed by Blake Lively’s lawyers on July 11, 2025, eight days after receiving the notice via Google.

This left creators scrambling to confirm the order's authenticity. According to Flaa's video, the document requested all sorts of personal data, like her full name, email addresses, phone numbers, physical address, bank account information, IP addresses, and even credit card information associated with her YouTube account.

Ad

Trending

Initially, Flaa and Andy Signore of Popcorned Planet were informed that the subpoena was a fake after Signore filmed himself contacting the law office of Blake Lively’s attorney, Ezra Hudson. A receptionist said that they were “not sure” if the subpoenas were real, and Signore's attorney was reportedly told they were fake. But YouTube later verified the subpoena was real, which left Flaa furious.

During a YouTube video uploaded on July 13, 2025, Kjesrti Flaa said:

Ad

"They lied to us, pretending that this subpoena is fake. This is so crazy, you guys... This is criminal. And I can't believe that Google is actually allowing them to do this."

Ad

Kjersti Flaa questions motives behind Blake Lively’s subpoena targeting female creators

Following the subpoena, Kjersti Flaa guessed that Blake Lively’s camp might be attempting to unearth evidence that Justin Baldoni paid off critics, an allegation both Candace Owens and Perez Hilton had vehemently denied.

"The only thing I could think of here is that they think that I received some kind of money from Justin Baldoni's team here, or something like that... I'm not the only one here," Flaa said in her video.

Ad

She also noted that the majority of the creators subpoenaed were women, saying:

"There are 16 of us, mostly women for some reason... Most of the ones that I know that have received these are female, except Andy Signore and Perez Hilton... Isn't that kind of ironic how Blake Lively wants to be the voice of women who cannot speak up, but then she's silencing our voices, or trying to?"

Ad

On July 1, 2025, Perez Hilton and Candace Owens took to their YouTube channels to respond to being subpoenaed. Hilton dismissed the incident as absurd, claiming that this was the "first time" he had heard of it. Meanwhile, in her video, Candace Owens called it a "psychological game" aimed at discrediting critics.

Ad

Kjersti Flaa was also concerned that Lively’s team could potentially release her private information after Ezra Hudson’s firm was previously accused of doxxing. Creators have until July 31 to oppose the subpoena, but Flaa said that the tight schedule and ambiguous communication seem to point to something untoward.

"As you know, if they receive all this information from us, it's very likely that they're going to leak it, that they're going to dox us because they've done that so many times before," Kjersti Flaa said.

Ad

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are scheduled to appear for trial in March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More