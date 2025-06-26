"This person's got to have a lot of money" — Candace Owens claims influencers are being paid to make content against her and Tucker Carlson

Political commentator and podcaster Candace Owens recently alleged that she has been targeted by many because of her political views. In her podcast episode released on June 25, 2025, on YouTube, she claimed that an influencer had reached out to her and shared that people were being paid to make content against her and Tucker Carlson.

In the episode, Candace Owens also noted that, according to a trusted source, a billionaire was reportedly funding the production of this specific type of content.

"An influencer reached out and said that people are being offered money to make anti-Candace and anti-Tucker videos, up to $1,000 for a micro-influencer. That's a lot of money. This person has got to have a lot of money, whoever's behind this," Candace said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Owens further announced a $10,000 "bounty" for anyone who could provide proof of being paid to create content against her and Tucker Carlson.

"Today we did something because we're so interested is we put a bounty out $10,000 for an influencer that got paid as a micro-influencer... Show us the concrete email of who paid you to make a video about me and Tucker, and to say that we must be funded by Qatar, because that's the disinformation campaign that's happening right now," she added.

Candace Owens went on to say that no questions would be asked, and it didn't matter if the influencer had already made a video against them. She added that she would "never reveal" their names in public.

Candace Owens claims ADL is behind the attacks against her

While giving her political take on the ongoing West Asian tensions, Candace alleged that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was behind the online attacks going against her and Tucker Carlson, who shares similar political opinions.

"Insane to see over the last couple of months the attacks that are being thrown at me and Tucker Carlson, uh, Ian Carroll and Dave Smith, who's Jewish and just like has a conscience like everybody else does, and is like, 'This isn't okay. And the ADL, which has been behind a lot of this."

Candace Owens went on to make further allegations against the ADL and said:

"I know the history of the ADL. You guys are actually, uh, thugs, is what you are. Um, and you're smear merchants. That's how you deal in smears, and so you're going after the people that you can't control... All roads lead back to the ADL. So now we know why there's been this weird proliferation of the term woke right."

Apart from reporting and giving her opinion on the Iran-Israel war, she also made some serious claims against what she called the "Zionist lobby."

During one of the episodes of The Tucker Carlson Show, host Carlson called Candace Owens one of his closest friends. Owens also, on multiple occasions, came to Carlson's support. Recently, she criticized President Donald Trump in one of her posts on X dated June 16, 2025, for his comments on Carlson. In response, she wrote that podcasters won him the election.

Earlier in February, Candace reacted to comments by journalist Bari Weiss in which she called her and Tucker "crazy influencers." Candace Owens retaliated through an X post dated February 24, 2025, remarking that "despite billionaires funding, [Weiss] has absolutely no influence."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More