"Unironically an excellent thing": Ben Shapiro implores "single people" to follow Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce after their viral engagement news

Ben Shapiro shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent engagement announcement. On August 26, 2025, Shapiro shared a post on X, in which he expressed that the announcement was a positive cultural moment.He explained that in his view, Swift and Kelce’s decision to settle down could serve as an example for other &quot;single people.&quot;&quot;This is unironically an excellent thing. I hope many other single people follow their example,&quot; he wrote.Ben Shapiro @benshapiroLINKThis is unironically an excellent thing. I hope many other single people follow their example.The same day, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; the post's caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir engagement marked a major milestone in the Lover singer and the NFL star's relationship, which started two years ago.Their story traces back to July 2023, when Travis Kelce admitted on his New Heights podcast that he had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Eras Tour. Although unsuccessful in his mission, his candid admission and admiration for the singer drew her attention. This followed the beginning of their romance.The pair confirmed their relationship in October 2023 after being spotted holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. By June 2025, they made their red carpet debut together at Tight End University in Nashville.More about Taylor Swift’s vintage-inspired engagement ring from Travis KelceTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via Getty Images)While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not yet revealed details of their floral-themed proposal, attention has already turned to the singer’s engagement ring, which fans believe perfectly reflects her vintage-inspired style.According to a Page Six report dated August 26, 2025, the ring was custom-designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.Jewelry experts have since praised the design for its craftsmanship and timeless aesthetic.In an article published by Brides.com, Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry described the design as a nod to the past.&quot;The style of the ring is definitely a throwback to the Victorian Era, with the beautiful, delicate, and decorative gold work,&quot; said Benjamin Khordipour.Khordipour explained that Taylor Swift’s ring had a centerpiece with an elongated antique cushion-cut diamond, which could weigh approximately eight carats.&quot;Taylor Swift was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity,&quot; he explained.The expert also highlighted the craftsmanship of the ring, which matched its antique style. He explained that the ring was &quot;handcrafted in 18k yellow gold&quot;. The &quot;center diamond&quot; is set with &quot;needle point prongs.&quot; Additionally, the &quot;smaller diamonds&quot; and &quot;hand-engravings&quot; on the &quot;shoulders&quot; of the design amplifies its vintage appeal.Khordipour went on to call the design his favorite celebrity sparkler of the year. He also estimated that the cost of such a piece would be around $550,000, though he emphasized that its rarity and antique quality made it priceless in character.Page Six reported that Artifex Fine’s current rings range from $4,300 for a signet style with a North Star motif to $38,000 for a 5.02-carat old mine cognac diamond ring.However, as per the report, gem experts believe that Travis Kelce’s custom commission, given its much larger center stone and bespoke design, could easily be worth closer to $1 million.In other news, Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops on October 3, 2025. Meanwhile, NFL star Travis Kelce will play his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.